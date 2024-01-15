en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ Anime Set to Premiere in January 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ Anime Set to Premiere in January 2024

Mark your calendars, anime enthusiasts! The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the light novel series ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ by Kurokata is set to premiere on January 5th, 2024. This celebrated series, which began its journey in 2014, consists of twelve volumes released through 2020 and a manga adaptation with twelve volumes available by March 2023.

An International Affair

For those worried about accessibility, breathe easy. Thanks to Crunchyroll’s extensive distribution network, the anime will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Furthermore, the English versions of both the light novel and manga are released by One Peace Books, ensuring that the narrative’s unique blend of comedy, combat, and eccentric otherworld fantasy will reach a global audience.

Behind the Scenes

At the helm of this project is Takahide Ogata as the director, with Shogo Yasukawa handling series composition. Kenji Tanabe is in charge of character designing, and the production is being carried out by Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation. The opening theme ‘Cure’ is composed by waterweed, while the ending theme ‘Green Jade’ is a piece by ChouCho, adding another layer of anticipation for fans waiting to dive into the world of this anime.

The Story Unfolds

Our protagonist, Usato, is an ordinary high school student who is accidentally transported to a fantasy world along with two classmates. In this new world, he discovers his unique ability to use healing magic, a rarity in this realm. He becomes part of a rescue team and undergoes rigorous training, learning to use his healing abilities in an unconventional manner. This unexpected twist in the tale is what lends the series its title – ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’.

0
Arts & Entertainment North America
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
59 seconds ago
Tom Holland Reunites with Robert Downey Jr. at Critics Choice Awards, Reflects on Career Progression
At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Marvel’s beloved Spider-Man, Tom Holland, reunited with his former co-star, the Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. The heartwarming moment saw the two actors, who have shared the screen in various Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, exchanging a friendly hug during the star-studded event. The awards ceremony was also graced
Tom Holland Reunites with Robert Downey Jr. at Critics Choice Awards, Reflects on Career Progression
2024 Tet Gift Collection: A Fusion of Vietnamese Traditional Lacquer Techniques & Classic Art
6 mins ago
2024 Tet Gift Collection: A Fusion of Vietnamese Traditional Lacquer Techniques & Classic Art
'Machinal': A Bold Expressionist Play Set to Captivate London
16 mins ago
'Machinal': A Bold Expressionist Play Set to Captivate London
Waking Life Festival Announces Second Wave of Artists for 2024 Edition
1 min ago
Waking Life Festival Announces Second Wave of Artists for 2024 Edition
Sunny Kaushal Discusses the Intricacies of Familial Relationships in Bollywood
1 min ago
Sunny Kaushal Discusses the Intricacies of Familial Relationships in Bollywood
New Idol of Ram Lalla to be Installed at Ayodhya's Ram Temple
5 mins ago
New Idol of Ram Lalla to be Installed at Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Latest Headlines
World News
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
23 seconds
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
32 seconds
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
1 min
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
1 min
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
1 min
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
2 mins
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
2 mins
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
6 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
16 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
37 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app