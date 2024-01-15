‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ Anime Set to Premiere in January 2024

Mark your calendars, anime enthusiasts! The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the light novel series ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ by Kurokata is set to premiere on January 5th, 2024. This celebrated series, which began its journey in 2014, consists of twelve volumes released through 2020 and a manga adaptation with twelve volumes available by March 2023.

An International Affair

For those worried about accessibility, breathe easy. Thanks to Crunchyroll’s extensive distribution network, the anime will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Furthermore, the English versions of both the light novel and manga are released by One Peace Books, ensuring that the narrative’s unique blend of comedy, combat, and eccentric otherworld fantasy will reach a global audience.

Behind the Scenes

At the helm of this project is Takahide Ogata as the director, with Shogo Yasukawa handling series composition. Kenji Tanabe is in charge of character designing, and the production is being carried out by Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation. The opening theme ‘Cure’ is composed by waterweed, while the ending theme ‘Green Jade’ is a piece by ChouCho, adding another layer of anticipation for fans waiting to dive into the world of this anime.

The Story Unfolds

Our protagonist, Usato, is an ordinary high school student who is accidentally transported to a fantasy world along with two classmates. In this new world, he discovers his unique ability to use healing magic, a rarity in this realm. He becomes part of a rescue team and undergoes rigorous training, learning to use his healing abilities in an unconventional manner. This unexpected twist in the tale is what lends the series its title – ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’.