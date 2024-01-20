'The World After The Fall' Chapter 111: Edan's Past Unveiled and Release Date Set

In the unfolding saga of 'The World After The Fall,' Chapter 111 presents a fresh perspective on the enigmatic character of Edan. Previously depicted as a Tsundere – an individual known for their cold demeanor that gradually warms up – Edan displays a hitherto unseen compassionate side, particularly when her village is imperiled.
Edan's Past Unveiled
A striking revelation from this chapter is Edan's past connection with Andersen, a bond that extends beyond the typical antagonist-protagonist relationship. In an unexpected twist, Edan is shown to have manipulated her followers into puppets to guarantee her survival, challenging our perception of her character.
Godly Politics: Edan and the Metabus
The narrative hints at brewing tensions between Edan and other deities of the Metabus. With her loyalty seemingly wavering towards Andersen's group, the dynamics within the godly realm are set to undergo a seismic shift.
Jaehwan's Quest and a Grudging God
The protagonist, Jaehwan, remains resolute in his mission to obliterate the world and secure his rewards from the Metabus. However, his path is obstructed by a deity harboring a deep-seated grudge against him, adding another layer of complexity to the plot.
Recap: Andersen's Adventures and the Meeting with Jaehwan
Chapter 111 also takes a reflective turn, revisiting past events such as Andersen's adventures and her alliance with Runard before their encounter with Jaehwan. This recap adds depth to the characters and their relationships, enriching the storyline.
Chapter 111 of 'The World After The Fall' is slated for release on January 26, 2024, in select regions. Fans can catch the latest chapter on Naver Webtoon, where the intricate world of gods and humans continues to evolve.