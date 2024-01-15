The Witch and the Beast: Episode 2 Release Date Announced

The second episode of the captivating fantasy seinen anime The Witch and the Beast is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, at 1:28 am JST in Japan. International viewers will have the opportunity to watch the English-subtitled version a day earlier, on January 18, 2024, on Crunchyroll, an American streaming platform specializing in anime, headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mysterious Characters and an Intriguing Plot

The series showcases a unique pair of characters, Ashaf, a mage carrying a mysterious coffin, and Guideau, a determined blonde girl on a quest to find a witch. Their arrival in a town sends ripples of suspicion and resistance through the community, providing a compelling backdrop to the unfolding narrative.

Episode 2: The Witch’s Pastime – Opening Act

In this episode, titled ‘The Witch’s Pastime: Opening Act,’ viewers delve deeper into the lives of Guideau, a young woman cursed by a witch, and Ashaf, a man burdened with a coffin on his back. Their quest for vengeance takes center stage, propelling the series into a dark, adventurous, and visually stunning realm.

Quality and Artistry

The release of The Witch and the Beast Episode 2 has been praised for its improved art direction and compositing, resulting in a visually stunning addition to the dark fantasy genre. The beautiful character designs and the engaging storyline promise a captivating viewing experience for anime enthusiasts worldwide.