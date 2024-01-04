en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3: Addressing Omitted Storylines and Revisiting Key Elements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3: Addressing Omitted Storylines and Revisiting Key Elements

Prime Video’s phenomenal adaptation of ‘The Wheel of Time’ is gearing up for its third season. Promising to address critical storylines that were left out in the first two seasons, the upcoming series is anticipated to adapt the fourth book of Robert Jordan’s series, ‘The Shadow Rising,’ while revisiting key plot elements from the previous three novels.

The Wheel Turns: Key Plotlines to be Addressed

Among the crucial storylines set to be addressed is Rand al’Thor’s swordsmanship training with Lan Mandragoran. This aspect of his character development was conspicuously absent in the initial seasons. Equally significant is the acquisition of the powerful artifact Callandor, pivotal for Rand’s battle against the Dark One. The upcoming season is expected to feature this crucial moment of Rand’s retrieval of Callandor from the Stone of Tear.

Love and Duels: New Elements to be Introduced

Season three is also likely to delve into Perrin Aybara’s romantic entanglement with Faile Bashere, a character absent from the series thus far. Another much-awaited narrative is Mat Cauthon’s memorable quarterstaff duel with skilled swordsmen Galad Damodred and Gawyn Trakand, as well as his encounter with Queen Morgase of Caemlyn.

Alternate Realities and Historic Assaults

Rounding up the anticipated elements in the third season is the potential return of Thom Merrilin and the use of portal stones for travel to alternate worlds. This includes Rand’s traversal through these worlds, a narrative arc that adds depth to his character. Also likely to be depicted is the Aiel’s historic assault on the Stone of Tear, a narrative element pivotal to the series. By incorporating these crucial elements, the season aims to maintain fidelity to the source material and fulfill the expectations of book enthusiasts.

Arts & Entertainment Books United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

