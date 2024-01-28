The Weeknd's 'Gasoline' Chosen as Official Theme for WrestleMania 40

In a novel twist to World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) upcoming pay-per-view event, WrestleMania 40, the organization reveals that award-winning artist The Weeknd will provide the official theme song. The track, titled "Gasoline," is from The Weeknd's critically acclaimed album 'Dawn FM.' Marking a fifth consecutive collaboration, this occasion further cements The Weeknd's influence within the WWE universe.

The Weeknd: A Consistent Collaborator

With the inclusion of 'Gasoline' as the official theme song for WrestleMania 40, The Weeknd sets an unprecedented record. The Canadian singer becomes the only artist in WWE history to contribute five official theme songs for WrestleMania, five years consecutively. This consistent collaboration underlines his strong relationship with WWE, an alliance that has seen his music become an integral part of the event's sonic landscape.

Gasoline: Fueling WrestleMania 40

'Gasoline,' a track from The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' album, is set to fuel the atmosphere at WrestleMania 40. The song's vibrant energy and pulsating rhythm will undoubtedly complement the high-octane action expected from the WWE event. The Weeknd's previous theme songs have proven to be crowd-pleasers, and 'Gasoline' is expected to continue this tradition, enhancing the overall experience for wrestling fans worldwide.

WWE Continues to Engage Fans

Alongside the announcement of The Weeknd's contribution, WWE also took the opportunity to remind fans about the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff show. The pre-show panel, featuring personalities such as Jackie Redmond, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg, is available for those who missed it. WWE continues to engage fans with these reminders, ensuring they remain an integral part of the wrestling community.