The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Sets a Historic Record Surpassing 4 Billion Streams on Spotify

Canadian singer The Weeknd’s hit single ‘Blinding Lights’ has etched a historic mark in the annals of music by becoming the first song to amass an unprecedented 4 billion streams on Spotify. This feat, achieved on January 11, 2024, underscores the song’s enduring appeal and the colossal shift in how music is consumed in the digital age.

The Rise of ‘Blinding Lights’

Released in November 2019 as part of The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, ‘After Hours,’ ‘Blinding Lights’ quickly ascended to the top of the charts. Its pulsating synth-pop beats and catchy lyrics resonated deeply with listeners worldwide, propelling it to phenomenal heights of popularity. The song’s stream count on Spotify was just shy of 4 billion as of January 11, but it was expected to cross this milestone imminently.

Surpassing Previous Record Holders

In its meteoric rise, ‘Blinding Lights’ has eclipsed previous record holders on Spotify. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ held the record with 3.74 billion streams, making it the first song to hit 3 billion streams on Spotify in December 2021. Other top contenders include Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ with 3.15 billion, Post Malone and Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ with 3.1 billion, and Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ with 2.97 billion streams.

The Weeknd’s Dominance on Spotify

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, isn’t a stranger to Spotify’s most-played list. He has another song inching towards the top 5, ‘Starboy’ featuring Daft Punk, which has accumulated 2.95 billion plays. The artist’s consistent presence in the top rankings is a testament to his unique sound, compelling storytelling, and the global resonance of his music.

‘Blinding Lights’ reaching 4 billion streams on Spotify is more than a personal achievement for The Weeknd. It symbolizes the power of music to transcend boundaries and the growing influence of streaming platforms on the music industry. As digital platforms continue to dominate music consumption, it will be fascinating to see which song will be the next to break records.