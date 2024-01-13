The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Sets New Spotify Streaming Record

The Weeknd‘s chart-topping song ‘Blinding Lights’ has achieved a groundbreaking milestone on Spotify, crossing over 4 billion streams. This accomplishment has made it the most streamed song on the platform, surpassing the former record holder, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You.’ ‘Blinding Lights’ is one of two tracks by The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, that have made it into the top 10, with ‘Starboy’ also ranking high.

A New Record and Royalty Earnings

The record-breaking number of streams on Spotify translates to notable royalties, estimated to be between $15.5 million and $17.5 million for the sound recording. In addition, the publishing rights have earned an extra $4.5 million. Spotify usually pays between $0.003 and $0.004 per stream. However, Tesfaye does not pocket all the royalties himself. He shares them with four co-writers and two co-producers who were instrumental in the creation of ‘Blinding Lights.’ The specifics of their individual shares remain confidential.

Master Recordings and Licensing

Tesfaye owns the master recordings of ‘Blinding Lights,’ which he licenses to Universal’s Republic Records. This arrangement ensures that he receives the majority of the royalties from the sound recording. Despite streaming services usually not disclosing streaming numbers for all songs, during Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ event, the total 2023 streaming figures for several artists were revealed. This allowed for an estimation of their earnings from Spotify. For instance, Taylor Swift’s earnings from Spotify in 2023 were estimated to be around $130 million.

Streaming Dominance

With 113 million monthly listeners, Tesfaye continues to dominate on Spotify, outperforming other major artists like Ed Sheeran. The success of ‘Blinding Lights’ has not only been felt on streaming platforms. It also dethroned ‘The Twist’ by Chubby Checker as the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit of all time. Streaming played a crucial role in the song’s success, with Tesfaye currently holding the title as the No. 1 artist on Spotify.