en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Sets New Spotify Streaming Record

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Sets New Spotify Streaming Record

The Weeknd‘s chart-topping song ‘Blinding Lights’ has achieved a groundbreaking milestone on Spotify, crossing over 4 billion streams. This accomplishment has made it the most streamed song on the platform, surpassing the former record holder, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You.’ ‘Blinding Lights’ is one of two tracks by The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, that have made it into the top 10, with ‘Starboy’ also ranking high.

A New Record and Royalty Earnings

The record-breaking number of streams on Spotify translates to notable royalties, estimated to be between $15.5 million and $17.5 million for the sound recording. In addition, the publishing rights have earned an extra $4.5 million. Spotify usually pays between $0.003 and $0.004 per stream. However, Tesfaye does not pocket all the royalties himself. He shares them with four co-writers and two co-producers who were instrumental in the creation of ‘Blinding Lights.’ The specifics of their individual shares remain confidential.

Master Recordings and Licensing

Tesfaye owns the master recordings of ‘Blinding Lights,’ which he licenses to Universal’s Republic Records. This arrangement ensures that he receives the majority of the royalties from the sound recording. Despite streaming services usually not disclosing streaming numbers for all songs, during Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ event, the total 2023 streaming figures for several artists were revealed. This allowed for an estimation of their earnings from Spotify. For instance, Taylor Swift’s earnings from Spotify in 2023 were estimated to be around $130 million.

Streaming Dominance

With 113 million monthly listeners, Tesfaye continues to dominate on Spotify, outperforming other major artists like Ed Sheeran. The success of ‘Blinding Lights’ has not only been felt on streaming platforms. It also dethroned ‘The Twist’ by Chubby Checker as the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit of all time. Streaming played a crucial role in the song’s success, with Tesfaye currently holding the title as the No. 1 artist on Spotify.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business Music
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
London’s ExCel convention center came alive with the vibrant hues and flamboyant personas of the global drag community, as RuPaul’s DragCon made its annual return. The two-day festival, a grand celebration of drag culture, attracted a global audience of fans and performers. The event was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Amanda Tears and Brittany
RuPaul's DragCon: A Celebration of Drag Culture in London
Cultural Performances Shine at the Prelude to the January 8th Statement Event
10 mins ago
Cultural Performances Shine at the Prelude to the January 8th Statement Event
Al James Electrifies Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 with Epic Performance
11 mins ago
Al James Electrifies Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 with Epic Performance
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
3 mins ago
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
7 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
True Detective Returns: A New Approach to Gritty Themes
9 mins ago
True Detective Returns: A New Approach to Gritty Themes
Latest Headlines
World News
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
25 seconds
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
52 seconds
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
3 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
3 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
4 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
6 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
6 mins
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
6 mins
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
7 mins
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app