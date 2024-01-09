en English
The Weeknd Teases New Album Trilogy While Contemplating 'Closing the Weeknd Chapter'

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
The Weeknd Teases New Album Trilogy While Contemplating ‘Closing the Weeknd Chapter’

Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd, has ignited speculation of a new album trilogy, mirroring the pattern of his early career when he released three mixtapes that marked his evocative debut in 2011. The Weeknd’s recent cryptic Instagram post, a black square featuring a glowing white question mark, has sent ripples of anticipation through his global fanbase. This trilogy completion conjecture, coupled with the artist’s recent comments about ‘closing the Weeknd chapter’, suggests a profound shift in his musical journey.

The Mysterious Trilogy Hint

In line with The Weeknd’s previous albums – ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’ – the Instagram post included the covers of these two albums, followed by an intriguing question mark. This cryptic hint has caused a flurry of speculation among fans, driving the anticipation for the unnamed sixth studio album. Although the album’s particulars remain under wraps, the artist’s recent nod towards his evolution suggests a significant milestone in his career.

The Weeknd’s Possible Persona Shift

In a revealing interview with W in May 2023, The Weeknd divulged his thoughts about ‘closing the Weeknd chapter’ and possibly continuing music under his real name, Abel Tesfaye. This statement, along with the recent Instagram hint, has fans speculating about the upcoming album’s potential themes and titles, and more importantly, the possible end of his Weeknd persona. This transition from his stage name seems to align with his history of beginning with a trilogy of mixtapes and potentially concluding with another.

Success Amidst Challenges

Amidst these exciting developments, The Weeknd’s After Hours ‘Til Dawn world tour faced a setback as its Australian leg was postponed indefinitely. However, fans who purchased tickets will have the option for refunds or to attend the rescheduled dates. Despite this hiccup, The Weeknd’s musical influence remains undiminished. The artist recently set a new record by becoming the first artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, underscoring his global influence. Furthermore, his significant charitable contribution of $2.5 million to Palestinian aid showcases his commitment to humanitarian causes.

On the flip side, his HBO series The Idol was not renewed for a second season, marking a notable moment in his broader creative endeavors. Nevertheless, the artist’s continued success in the music industry, coupled with his potential persona shift, promises an exciting new chapter in the saga of Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

