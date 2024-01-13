en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Amid the chaos and rebellion that colored most of his career, Lou Reed, the legendary New York musician, was also a dedicated practitioner of yoga, meditation, and tai chi. This less known dimension of Reed’s life has come to light with the reissue of his final solo album, ‘Hudson River Wind Meditations.’

Tai Chi as a Path to Recovery

Reed embraced tai chi in the late 1970s as a path to recovery from substance abuse and physical healing. The journey wasn’t easy. However, his perseverance paid off as he made these practices an essential part of his daily routine, alongside yoga.

So deeply was Reed immersed in these practices that he breathed his last while performing breathwork, his hands positioned for tai chi. This intimate detail paints a picture far removed from his public persona, highlighting a lesser-known journey of Reed’s search for spiritual wellness.

‘Hudson River Wind Meditations’: From Guided Meditations to Tai Chi Soundtrack

Originally intended to accompany guided meditations, ‘Hudson River Wind Meditations,’ later became a soundtrack for Reed’s tai chi practice. Released in 2007, this album revealed an entirely new facet of Reed’s talent as an ambient composer.

At first, Reed’s tai chi classmates dismissed the album, favoring traditional Chinese music for their practice. However, some eventually came around, lauding it as the best tai chi music they had ever heard.

Shedding Light on Reed’s Lesser Known Side

The newly remastered and reissued album, complete with extensive liner notes by Light in the Attic, brings this unique aspect of Reed’s life and work into the spotlight. It offers a fresh perspective on the musician known for his chaotic style and combative reputation, revealing a thoughtful, introspective side.

The reissue is a testament to Reed’s commitment to his practices and his unique approach to music, reinforcing the adage that one should never judge a book by its cover, or in this case, a musician by his public persona.

Arts & Entertainment Health Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

