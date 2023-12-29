The Unseen Hand: Madurai Photographer’s Role in Vijayakanth’s Rise to Stardom

At the heart of Madurai, in the late 1970s, the career of Tamil film industry’s iconic star, Vijayakanth, then known as Vijayaraj, began to take shape. The man behind the lens, R. Asaithambi, a dedicated Madurai photographer, played a massive part in the rising star’s journey. Despite the financial burden of photo films, Asaithambi was relentless, often burning the midnight oil to perfect the shots, driven by the desire to see a fellow Madurai native succeed and the hope of securing educational opportunities for his future children.

Forging a Path to Stardom

Asaithambi’s dedication, Vijayaraj’s determination, and a local producer’s challenge collided to birth a collection of riveting black-and-white photographs. These photos, modeled after poses from Hollywood and local cinema magazines, showcased the aspiring actor’s versatility and charisma. After 41 painstaking days, Vijayaraj triumphantly held 32 sets of photographs, ready to present to Chennai’s film industry. This endeavor not only boosted Asaithambi’s studio business but also kickstarted Vijayaraj’s journey, earning him the nickname ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth.

Legacy Beyond the Silver Screen

Beyond his commanding presence in films, Vijayakanth, christened Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, also carved a niche for himself in the political landscape. He founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) political party in 2005 and served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Despite the party’s initial success, it faced setbacks due to political alliances and Vijayakanth’s declining health.

A Lasting Impact

Despite the challenges, Vijayakanth’s legacy transcends both the film and political industries. His work in films like Senthoora Poove, Thayagam, Pulan Visaranai, and Captain Prabhakaran demonstrated his versatility and the depth of his craft. Asaithambi’s belief that Vijayakanth’s political career could have been more impactful if not for his health issues further underscores the star’s influence. In the end, the story of Vijayakanth and Asaithambi serves as a testament to the power of dedication, determination, and the transformative role of a Madurai photographer in shaping the journey of a Kollywood star.