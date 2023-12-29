The Underrated TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems Worth a Second Look

In the flourishing era of streaming, countless TV shows are vying for attention. Yet, despite the vast array of content, some remarkable series fail to garner the recognition they deserve. As we bid farewell to 2023, a host of such shows linger in the shadows, overshadowed by glitzier productions or marred by unremarkable first impressions. Notable among these are series like ‘Bupkis,’ ‘Class of ’09,’ ‘Colin From Accounts,’ ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Dreaming Whilst Black,’ ‘Extraordinary,’ and ‘The Lazarus Project.’

Unheralded Gems of 2023

‘Bupkis,’ co-created by Pete Davidson, stands out with its star-studded cast and intriguing premise. Yet, a lukewarm pilot episode likely deterred viewers, causing it to fade into the background. However, those who persevered found a rich blend of satire and sitcom that was well worth their time.

Similarly, the Australian comedy ‘Class of ’09’ offers a humorous portrayal of a group of women from an all-girls Catholic boarding school, who form a society after being stranded by a flood. This hidden gem, despite its engaging narrative and deft humor, failed to make waves.

A Fresh Take on Comedy and Drama

‘Colin From Accounts,’ a romantic comedy, takes a unique approach by centering its narrative around a shared injury-stricken dog. Meanwhile, ‘The Consultant’ features the inimitable Christoph Waltz in a dark comedy about a management consultant tasked with taking over a mobile game company. Each of these shows, though flying under the radar, offers a fresh take on comedy and drama.

On a more serious note, ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ delves into the industry’s systemic barriers and the struggles faced by a young Black filmmaker trying to make his mark. It’s an insightful exploration of privilege and race in the entertainment industry, which, despite its relevance, didn’t capture widespread attention.

The Underrated Sci-fi and Supernatural

Not all overlooked gems fall under the comedy or drama genres. ‘Extraordinary’ presents an intriguing world where everyone possesses a superpower, except for the protagonist, Jen. This show navigates the ordinary life of Jen with humor and sensitivity, offering a unique perspective on what it means to be ‘normal.’

‘The Lazarus Project’ stars Paapa Essiedu in a thrilling narrative about a man who experiences time resets. The show explores the moral complexities of wielding such power, and despite its compelling storyline, it remains underappreciated.

These overlooked shows from 2023 each offer unique storytelling and perspectives, providing a rich and diverse viewing experience. As we step into 2024, it’s worth giving these underrated series a second look, for in the sea of mainstream entertainment, they provide a refreshing alternative.