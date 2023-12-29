en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Underrated TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems Worth a Second Look

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:31 pm EST
The Underrated TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems Worth a Second Look

In the flourishing era of streaming, countless TV shows are vying for attention. Yet, despite the vast array of content, some remarkable series fail to garner the recognition they deserve. As we bid farewell to 2023, a host of such shows linger in the shadows, overshadowed by glitzier productions or marred by unremarkable first impressions. Notable among these are series like ‘Bupkis,’ ‘Class of ’09,’ ‘Colin From Accounts,’ ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Dreaming Whilst Black,’ ‘Extraordinary,’ and ‘The Lazarus Project.’

Unheralded Gems of 2023

‘Bupkis,’ co-created by Pete Davidson, stands out with its star-studded cast and intriguing premise. Yet, a lukewarm pilot episode likely deterred viewers, causing it to fade into the background. However, those who persevered found a rich blend of satire and sitcom that was well worth their time.

Similarly, the Australian comedy ‘Class of ’09’ offers a humorous portrayal of a group of women from an all-girls Catholic boarding school, who form a society after being stranded by a flood. This hidden gem, despite its engaging narrative and deft humor, failed to make waves.

A Fresh Take on Comedy and Drama

‘Colin From Accounts,’ a romantic comedy, takes a unique approach by centering its narrative around a shared injury-stricken dog. Meanwhile, ‘The Consultant’ features the inimitable Christoph Waltz in a dark comedy about a management consultant tasked with taking over a mobile game company. Each of these shows, though flying under the radar, offers a fresh take on comedy and drama.

On a more serious note, ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ delves into the industry’s systemic barriers and the struggles faced by a young Black filmmaker trying to make his mark. It’s an insightful exploration of privilege and race in the entertainment industry, which, despite its relevance, didn’t capture widespread attention.

The Underrated Sci-fi and Supernatural

Not all overlooked gems fall under the comedy or drama genres. ‘Extraordinary’ presents an intriguing world where everyone possesses a superpower, except for the protagonist, Jen. This show navigates the ordinary life of Jen with humor and sensitivity, offering a unique perspective on what it means to be ‘normal.’

‘The Lazarus Project’ stars Paapa Essiedu in a thrilling narrative about a man who experiences time resets. The show explores the moral complexities of wielding such power, and despite its compelling storyline, it remains underappreciated.

These overlooked shows from 2023 each offer unique storytelling and perspectives, providing a rich and diverse viewing experience. As we step into 2024, it’s worth giving these underrated series a second look, for in the sea of mainstream entertainment, they provide a refreshing alternative.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi Electrify Fans at NYE Countdown Event in Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling 2023's Standout Tracks: A Playlist for the Eclectic Ear

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy and Lack of Promotion Fuel Success of Ricky Gervais' 'Armageddon'

By BNN Correspondents

The Sphere: Architectural Marvel Transforming Las Vegas' Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
@Africa · 34 mins
President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
heart comment 0
Hannah Spearritt’s Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns

By Salman Khan

Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience
Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
2 mins
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
2 mins
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
2 mins
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
3 mins
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
3 mins
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
7 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
10 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
11 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
1 hour
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app