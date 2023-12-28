en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Underrated TV Marvels of 2023: A Look at Hidden Gems

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:25 am EST
The Underrated TV Marvels of 2023: A Look at Hidden Gems

In the accelerating world of streaming, 2023 was a year of exceptional television content. However, amidst the deluge of media, some remarkable TV shows dodged the spotlight despite their quality. Among these hidden gems, ‘Bupkis’ is a show that has remained largely unnoticed. Co-created by Pete Davidson, who also stars in the series, ‘Bupkis’ offers a delightful blend of showbiz satire and family sitcom humor. Even a star-studded cast featuring Joe Pesci and Edie Falco couldn’t propel the show to significant recognition.

The Underrated Gems of 2023

Among the other overlooked masterpieces of 2023, an Australian apocalyptic comedy set in a stranded Catholic boarding school stands out. The humorously explores the characters’ regression to their school-day personas in the wake of disaster. ‘Colin From Accounts’ is another hidden gem that deserves mention. This romantic comedy, with its unconventional meet-cute and quirky relationship, boasts a strong premise and engaging performances.

Thrillers, Dramedies, and More

‘The Consultant’ is a darkly entertaining thriller, with Christoph Waltz delivering an outstanding performance as a manipulative consultant who takes over a mobile gaming company. The show provides sharp commentary on capitalism and corporate life. In a contrasting tone, ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ is a British dramedy that insightfully portrays the struggles of a Black filmmaker amid industry prejudice and inequality. Both shows, despite their compelling narratives and performances, didn’t receive the attention they deserved.

Superpowers and Time Resets

‘Extraordinary’ offers a humorous look at a world where everyone has superpowers, except for the protagonist who is in search of hers. ‘The Lazarus Project’, a British sci-fi thriller, delves deep into the psychological and ethical implications of a time-resetting project. Among these, a Canadian drama stands out for its powerful mix of lyrical storytelling and raw emotion, revolving around a young Jewish lawyer’s search for her biological First Nations family.

These shows, representative of the creative depth of television content in 2023, offer compelling narratives that unfortunately didn’t capture widespread attention. Despite their unique storylines and exceptional performances, they’ve remained largely overlooked in the industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Githio: The Unsung Hero of Kenya's Post-Colonial History

By Israel Ojoko

2023: A Year of Crisis, Catharsis, and Revealing Narratives in Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Cinema 2023: A Year of Compelling Performances

By BNN Correspondents

Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace

By Bijay Laxmi

Somizi Mhlongo's Early Travels and Career Shaped by 'Sarafina' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 32 mins
Somizi Mhlongo's Early Travels and Career Shaped by 'Sarafina' ...
heart comment 0
Somizi Mhlongo Honors Legacy of Broadway Trailblazer Dr. Mbongeni Ngema

By BNN Correspondents

Somizi Mhlongo Honors Legacy of Broadway Trailblazer Dr. Mbongeni Ngema
Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads

By Salman Khan

Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads
‘NAPOLEON’ Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget

By Bijay Laxmi

'NAPOLEON' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget
Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
37 seconds
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
43 seconds
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
1 min
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
6 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
8 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
9 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
10 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
10 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
14 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app