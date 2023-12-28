The Underrated TV Marvels of 2023: A Look at Hidden Gems

In the accelerating world of streaming, 2023 was a year of exceptional television content. However, amidst the deluge of media, some remarkable TV shows dodged the spotlight despite their quality. Among these hidden gems, ‘Bupkis’ is a show that has remained largely unnoticed. Co-created by Pete Davidson, who also stars in the series, ‘Bupkis’ offers a delightful blend of showbiz satire and family sitcom humor. Even a star-studded cast featuring Joe Pesci and Edie Falco couldn’t propel the show to significant recognition.

The Underrated Gems of 2023

Among the other overlooked masterpieces of 2023, an Australian apocalyptic comedy set in a stranded Catholic boarding school stands out. The humorously explores the characters’ regression to their school-day personas in the wake of disaster. ‘Colin From Accounts’ is another hidden gem that deserves mention. This romantic comedy, with its unconventional meet-cute and quirky relationship, boasts a strong premise and engaging performances.

Thrillers, Dramedies, and More

‘The Consultant’ is a darkly entertaining thriller, with Christoph Waltz delivering an outstanding performance as a manipulative consultant who takes over a mobile gaming company. The show provides sharp commentary on capitalism and corporate life. In a contrasting tone, ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ is a British dramedy that insightfully portrays the struggles of a Black filmmaker amid industry prejudice and inequality. Both shows, despite their compelling narratives and performances, didn’t receive the attention they deserved.

Superpowers and Time Resets

‘Extraordinary’ offers a humorous look at a world where everyone has superpowers, except for the protagonist who is in search of hers. ‘The Lazarus Project’, a British sci-fi thriller, delves deep into the psychological and ethical implications of a time-resetting project. Among these, a Canadian drama stands out for its powerful mix of lyrical storytelling and raw emotion, revolving around a young Jewish lawyer’s search for her biological First Nations family.

These shows, representative of the creative depth of television content in 2023, offer compelling narratives that unfortunately didn’t capture widespread attention. Despite their unique storylines and exceptional performances, they’ve remained largely overlooked in the industry.