Arts & Entertainment

The Transformative Impact of AI: From Film Sets to Urban Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:35 am EST
The Transformative Impact of AI: From Film Sets to Urban Development

In an era where technology is deeply entwined with our daily lives, artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a potent force shaping diverse realms, from film production to urban development and business strategies. A case in point is actor Jodi Long’s unexpected encounter with a digital scanning setup on a movie set in 2020. This setup, necessitated for the accurate positioning of Long’s arms in a scene with a computer-generated entity, reflects the rising incorporation of AI in the entertainment industry.

AI Transforms Film Production

The integration of AI in the entertainment sector has revolutionized filmmaking. The digital scanning of Long’s body, for instance, underscores the importance of AI in creating realistic interactions between actors and computer-generated characters. This encounter was especially striking for Long, who not only is an actor but also holds the role of president of SAG-AFTRA’s Los Angeles local.

AI’s Impact on Urban Development

Moving beyond the realm of entertainment, AI’s influence extends to urban planning. The initiative to establish India’s first AI city in Lucknow stands as a testament to the growing trend of AI integration in urban development. This project aims to foster education and research in AI, providing high-tech infrastructure and support for AI enterprises, thereby underlining the pivotal role of AI in shaping urban environments and economies.

AI Tools and Ethical Considerations

AI tools such as Life2vec, which predicts personality traits and mortality rates, and the establishment of AI research centers are broadening the scope of AI applications in diverse fields. However, the advent of AI also brings about legal and ethical challenges. The lawsuit filed by The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft over alleged copyright infringement related to unauthorized use of news articles for training ChatGPT underscores the need for clear regulations and ethical guidelines in the use of AI-generated content.

AI’s Penetration into Consumer Products and Business Operations

AI’s influence is also seen in consumer goods. The launch of Samsung’s AI-enabled smart fridge showcases how AI can reshape our everyday experiences. In the realm of business, AI’s impact on enterprise software, DevOps processes, and performance testing demonstrates its potential to drive innovation, improve productivity, and enhance software development practices. The efficient use of predictive AI for infrastructure optimization is a testament to the evolving landscape of AI in business operations.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence, with its multifaceted impact across diverse domains, presents both opportunities and challenges. As AI continues to evolve, it will be pivotal to engage in ongoing analysis, regulation, and ethical considerations to harness its transformative potential effectively.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

