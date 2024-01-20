'The Traitors US' Season 2: An All-Celebrity Cast and a Resurfacing Controversy

The reality competition show 'The Traitors US' has undergone a transformation from its first season to the second. The inaugural season, which combined reality TV stars and regular people in a competitive setting, encountered an issue where non-celebrities were excessively starstruck. The second season, in a bid to rectify this, has introduced a line-up featuring only celebrity participants. The diverse cast includes a boxer, a former basketball player, and a UK Parliament member.

Controversy from the First Season Resurfaces

As the second season of 'The Traitors US' unfolds on Peacock, the controversy from the first season is rekindling. Arie Luyendyk Jr., a participant from the debut season, has voiced his discontent with the season's conclusion, specifically targeting Cirie, the season's winner. Arie has alleged that Cirie's victory was unearned and dishonest.

During a Q&A session, Arie shed light on certain events that he claims were not aired but would have cast Cirie's victory in a different light. He also delved into his decision to participate in the Traitors, and the final moves of the game that led to his elimination and Cirie's win.

'The Traitors US' Season 2: A New Look

The second season of 'The Traitors US' has made significant changes to its format following the first season's experiences. The creators have decided to replace the mix of reality TV stars and ordinary individuals with an all-celebrity cast, hoping to eliminate the starstruck dynamic that marred the initial season.

Teaser Hints at Surprise Return

A teaser for the upcoming season has hinted at the possible return of a participant from the previous season. Kate Chastain, a reality TV star, may be making a surprise comeback, adding another layer of intrigue to the already anticipated second season of 'The Traitors US'.