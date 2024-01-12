en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Traitors’ Season 2: A Roller Coaster of Drama and Competition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
‘The Traitors’ Season 2: A Roller Coaster of Drama and Competition

The much-anticipated second season of ‘The Traitors’ promises a fusion of drama and competition, bringing together 21 stars from reality TV and professional sports. Notably, former ‘Big Brother’ contestants Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling are set to bury any past hatchets and join forces. The season will also see ‘Challenge’ veterans CT Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, and Trishelle Cannatella, as well as ‘Survivor’ legends Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow, in a face-off.

Diverse Cast, Intense Competition

In a twist, four members from the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise are set to join the game, hosted by Alan Cumming. The task involves identifying deceivers – the Traitors, among the group. Fan-favorite Pierzina teases drama, while Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid from ‘Shahs of Sunset’ hints at unexpected alliances and rivalries.

A Return to Reality TV

Dan Gheesling, who is making a comeback to reality TV after 11 years, was attracted by the new challenges and the variety of competitors. The series, filmed in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, has added two new areas to the set for the second season.

When Different Reality TV Worlds Collide

The upcoming season offers an exciting clash of different reality TV worlds with the first three episodes premiering on Peacock on January 12, 2024. The show, a nail-biting psychological adventure, involves treachery and deceit with a prize fund of up to $250,000. The cast also includes notable names like Shereé Whitfield, Phaedra Parks, and Carsten Bergersen from ‘Love Island USA’ season 5. The remaining episodes will stream weekly every Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Arts & Entertainment United States
