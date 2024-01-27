'The Traitors' Finale Sets New Record with 6.9 Million Viewers; Harry Clarke Triumphs

In an unprecedented climactic end, the final episode of 'The Traitors' shattered the show's previous records by captivating 6.9 million viewers. The intense series finale, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, commanded the highest ratings of the week with a commanding 33.5% share, overtaking the prior series finale's audience of 3.1 million. This soaring popularity of the series is a testament to its gripping narrative and unpredictable turn of events.

Strategic Gameplay Secures Victory

British Army Corporal, Harry Clarke, 23, triumphed in the high-stakes competition, pocketing the cash prize of £95,150. Clarke's victory was a result of his cunning gameplay, as he outsmarted his competitors, ultimately deceiving Mollie Pearce - who was convinced of Harry's loyalty. In a twist of events, Pearce chose to eliminate another contestant, Jaz, only to discover she had been betrayed by Harry, leaving her crestfallen.

A Shocking Reveal and Future Promises

Upon winning, Harry expressed his shock and excitement and articulated his intention to mend his relationship with Mollie. This victory was celebrated by Harry's girlfriend, Anna Maynard, who took to Instagram to share her pride. The finale was not devoid of suspense as contestants Evie and Andrew were banished, becoming casualties of Harry's strategic gameplay.

Record-breaking Viewership and Future Expectations

BBC's reality series has seen a significant surge in popularity since its first series. The finale of 'The Traitors' broke viewership records with an audience increase of 2.2 million from its first season. The show's remarkable success has resulted in its commission for a third series, building anticipation and excitement for what's to come.