The Tourist Season 2: From Australia to Ireland, A Journey of New Beginnings

Season two of the hit BBC series, The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, takes a geographical leap from the vast stretches of the Australian Outback to the lush landscapes of Ireland, introducing a fresh dynamism to the narrative and injecting new life into the characters. This change in terrain is a welcome move, led by Dornan himself. The season hit the screens in a single-release format on iPlayer on New Year’s Day.

From Australia to Ireland: A Refreshing Shift

The decision to move the series to Ireland was influenced by Dornan, who also serves as an executive producer on the show. The Northern Irish actor’s affinity for his homeland is well-known, and the shift has allowed the series to tap into the vibrant energy of the country, promising a unique viewer experience. Filming locations spanned across Dublin and Wicklow, providing a scenic backdrop that complements the narrative’s complexity.

Continuing the Shock-Comedy Tradition

The Tourist’s second season, despite the location shift, continues to uphold its signature blend of shock-comedy. This is largely due to the efforts of the showrunners and writers, the sibling duo Harry and Jack Williams, who have crafted a narrative that balances humor and suspense with finesse. Dornan, in particular, lauded the brothers for their authentic yet humorously exaggerated depiction of Irish characters.

Jamie Dornan: Actor and Stuntman

Dornan’s role in the series is not confined to acting alone. The filming process saw him execute strenuous stunt work and participate in a particularly gory scene involving a fake pig, a testament to his commitment to the character and the story. This dedication, combined with his strong performance, has earned him consistent praise and recognition.

The Cliffhanger Continues

Season two continues to delve into the relationship between Dornan’s character, Elliot, and Helen, a storyline that ended on a cliffhanger in the first season. The decision to further explore this relationship has been well-received by audiences and has also allowed Dornan to enjoy a close working relationship with actress Danny Macdonald, who plays Helen.