The Top 25 Television Series of 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

In a year marked by production delays and the wear and tear of streaming platforms, 2023 still managed to shine brightly in the realm of television. A diverse range of new series and returning favorites across various genres captivated audiences globally, presenting a unique blend of standout performances, innovative storytelling, and genre-blending narratives.

A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

The television landscape witnessed a significant shift towards international series, partly due to industry strikes affecting U.S. networks. Despite these challenges, the fall TV season offered a ray of hope with the debut of the fifth season of Fargo and the newcomer Fellow Travelers.

Top 25 Series of the Year

Among the honor roll of 2023 television series are HBO’s Perry Mason, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and Prime Video’s The Power. Notably, these shows, although not topping the list, have all been recommended for viewers due to their unique storylines and performances. However, the crown jewels of the year include AppleTV’s The Crowded Room with a riveting performance by Tom Holland, Prime Video’s Dead Ringers featuring Rachel Weisz in a dual role, and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth with its intriguing post-apocalyptic family adventure. Peacock’s Bupkis also gained acclaim for showcasing Pete Davidson’s unique brand of comedy.

Genre-Blending Narratives

Among the most noteworthy series of 2023 were those that stretched the boundaries of genre. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) offered a fresh spin on the ‘Scott Pilgrim vs The World’ narrative, while A Murder at the End of the World (FX on Hulu) presented a Gen Z twist on the classic whodunit. Prime Video’s Mrs. Davis stood out as a mixed bag of comedy, science fiction, romance, and drama, with Betty Gilpin leading the charge against a world-controlling AI.

As we look back on a year of quality programming, let this list serve as both a guide for what to watch and a testament to the dynamic nature of contemporary television storytelling.