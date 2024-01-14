en English
Arts & Entertainment

The ‘Token’ Revelation: South Park Season 25 Addresses Controversial Past

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
The ‘Token’ Revelation: South Park Season 25 Addresses Controversial Past

South Park’s 25th season recently unveiled a bold revelation in its second episode, ‘The Big Fix,’ that challenges its own controversial past and pushes the boundaries of its narrative. The episode unravels the somewhat shocking truth that Token Black’s real name is ‘Tolkien Black,’ a homage to the creator of Middle Earth, J.R.R. Tolkien. This significant retcon challenges the initial trope of Token as the ‘token Black’ character in the show, thus satirizing South Park’s past and its inadvertent perpetuation of stereotypes.

Subverting Stereotypes and Performing Allyship

The plot unfolds as Randy Marsh, in an attempt to diversify his marijuana business, invites Token and his family over for dinner. The dinner scene turns into a moment of revelation when it’s disclosed that everyone, barring Stan and Randy, already knew Token’s actual name. The dynamics of the dinner scene satirize performative allyship, as Randy’s efforts to commodify his business partnership with Steve Black mirror the very tokenism that the episode is critiquing.

Stan, grappling with his potential racism, is taken aback upon realizing he’s been misnaming his friend. This subplot serves as a commentary on the inadvertent racist behaviors that can arise from lack of knowledge or sheer ignorance.

Retroactive Changes and the ‘Mandela Effect’

Interestingly, the episode’s meta-commentary extends beyond the storyline. The creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, have retroactively changed the subtitles in all previous South Park episodes featuring Tolkien to reflect his real name. This meticulous retcon creates a ‘Mandela effect’ for viewers, as they are left to question their own memories of the character’s name.

South Park’s Self-Reflection

The reveal of Tolkien Black’s name is a clear act of self-awareness from South Park, a show known for its sharp and irreverent satire. The willingness to address and correct past mistakes is a testament to the show’s longstanding practice of pushing the envelope when it comes to addressing social issues and controversies.

In shedding light on its own potentially problematic past, South Park Season 25 continues to redefine its narrative, addressing controversies head-on and cleaning them up thoroughly, while maintaining its unique brand of humor and satire.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

