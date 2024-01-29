The T&G Reveals 'Woo Thinkler': A New Tweet-Sized Riddle Game by Frank Virzi

Adding a new dimension to its array of puzzle offerings, The T&G has unveiled 'Woo Thinkler,' a riddle game with the brevity of a tweet, masterfully crafted by seasoned puzzle creator, Frank Virzi. Known for his intriguing crossword puzzles imbued with local nuances, Virzi's name is no stranger in the puzzle world, with his work gracing the pages of renowned publications such as the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Boston Globe.

Engaging Wordplay and Trivia

'Woo Thinkler' deploys a unique blend of engaging wordplay and trivia, all revolving around the theme of New England. The riddle game presents the perfect mental workout for puzzle enthusiasts, testing their mettle with its cleverly constructed challenges. Published bimonthly, 'Woo Thinkler' is set to accompany the Woo Crossword, released on the last Sunday of each month, offering puzzle lovers a double dose of intellectual stimulation.

The Man Behind the Puzzles

Frank Virzi, the prime architect of 'Woo Thinkler,' is known for his ability to weave intricate puzzles that marry fun and learning. His distinctive style, marked by the incorporation of local elements into his crosswords, has earned him a dedicated following among puzzle aficionados. Virzi's latest creation with 'Woo Thinkler' is a testament to his innovative approach to puzzle creation.

Interactive Online Version for Puzzle Enthusiasts

In a nod to the digital age, The T&G's announcement also highlights the availability of an interactive online version of the crossword puzzle. This development affords puzzle enthusiasts the flexibility to indulge their passion for riddles anytime, anywhere, further enhancing the puzzle-solving experience.