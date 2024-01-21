The Tennessean Announces Refreshed Lineup of Comic Strips

The Tennessean, Nashville's local newspaper, is set to launch a renewed set of comic strips in its daily and Sunday editions starting January 29. This decision is a direct response to the feedback received from loyal readers, aiming to offer a harmonious blend of timeless classics and newer comic favorites.

Refreshing Comic Lineup

In a bid to keep its readers engaged, The Tennessean is introducing numerous fresh additions to the daily edition. These include the likes of Beetle Bailey, Family Circus, Dennis the Menace, For Better or Worse, Pickles, Jump Start, Marmaduke, Non Sequitur, Crabgrass, Crankshaft, Luann, Baldo, Frank & Ernest, and Born Loser.

Sunday Specials

The Sunday edition will feature a slightly different lineup, with the inclusion of Ziggy amongst others. However, readers will continue to enjoy some of their staple favorites such as Garfield, Zits, Hagar the Horrible, Peanuts, Pearls before Swine, and Baby Blues in both daily and Sunday editions.

Discontinued Comics

While new comics are being introduced, several existing ones will cease to appear in the daily edition. These include The Argyle Sweater, Close to Home, and Heathcliff among others. The Sunday edition will also discontinue running comics such as Grand Avenue, Frazz, The Argyle Sweater and more.

Despite these changes, there will be no effect on subscription rates. The revamped selection of comics will also be accessible in the eNewspaper. Readers seeking additional comics can find them online at Tennessean.com/comics.