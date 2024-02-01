The Strokes to Perform Concert in Support of Political Candidate Kina Collins

Renowned rock band The Strokes is all set to perform their inaugural concert of 2024, marking a significant moment in the political landscape. The concert, scheduled for March 8 at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena, is designed to rally support for Illinois 7th congressional candidate, Kina Collins. The event is not just a performance, but a testament to the band's commitment to progressive politics and their endorsement of a candidate they believe will be a beacon of hope for a diverse society.
Band's Affinity for Progressive Politics
Frontman Julian Casablancas has been vocal about the band's political leanings, and their support for Collins is rooted in the belief that she stands for 'progressive, caring human beings who are not captured by corporate power.' An interesting facet is that even though Collins is running for a Democratic district for Congress, The Strokes view her as essentially an Independent, a stance that highlights their alignment beyond political party labels. This perspective underscores the band's commitment to justice-minded governance and the representation of all societal backgrounds.
A Repeat Performance
Notably, this isn't the first time The Strokes have extended their musical prowess in support of Collins. The band had earlier participated in a fundraising concert at Metro in 2022, indicating their sustained backing for the candidate. This upcoming event will see The Strokes share the stage with fellow Chicago artists Beach Bunny and NNAMDI, amplifying the impact of the politically charged performance.
Anticipation Builds for Concert and Election
As tickets go on sale on February 2, the anticipation for the concert and the ripple effects it could have on the election are palpable. Collins' campaign has already garnered considerable momentum with the support of local elected officials, grassroots groups, and national endorsements, positioning her as a strong contender in the March Democratic primary. As The Strokes prepare to rock the stage in support of Collins, it's evident that their music is interwoven with their political consciousness, making this concert a seminal event in both the band's career and the political journey of Collins.