The Strand Cinema: A Beacon of Belfast’s History Set for £6.5M Redevelopment

In a testament to its resilience and adaptability, The Strand, the oldest cinema in east Belfast, is primed for a significant transformation. This historic venue, a beacon of entertainment since its inception on December 7, 1935, is about to undergo a £6.5 million redevelopment. Known for its survival through the Second World War bombings and its ability to weather the ever-changing entertainment landscape, this iconic institution is set to embrace its next chapter with an ambitious revamp.

A Storied Past

The Strand’s opening night marked a significant milestone in Belfast’s cultural history, with the debut of the film ‘Bright Eyes’ starring Shirley Temple and James Dunn. Its design, inspired by the nearby shipyards, featured nautical elements and opulent interiors that have stood the test of time. The cinema’s evolution is intricately woven into the fabric of the community, transitioning from a cinema to a variety theatre in the 1980s, and hosting events like weddings in recent years.

The Future Beckons

The redevelopment plan encompasses the upgrading of three screens, the introduction of a cafe, and the creation of a museum to memorialize the cinema’s illustrious past. Heritage officer Rosie Hickey has been diligently amassing historical accounts, including from Perry Zachary who attended the Strand’s opening at age 12. These reminiscences will form the backbone of the museum’s exhibits, ensuring the Strand’s rich history is kept alive for future generations.

Marking a Milestone

The Strand is scheduled to close its doors for renovations in February and is expected to reopen in mid-2025, perfectly timed to celebrate its 90th anniversary. The reimagined cinema will feature a living museum, versatile performance spaces, and improved backstage areas. This extensive refurbishment aims to enhance the cinematic experience while maintaining the Strand’s strong community connection and preserving its historical significance.