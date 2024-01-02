en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Strand: Belfast’s Oldest Cinema Gears up for a £6.5 Million Makeover

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
The Strand: Belfast’s Oldest Cinema Gears up for a £6.5 Million Makeover

As the city of Belfast steps into a new year, its oldest cinema, The Strand, stands as a beacon of art, culture, and resilience. Opened on December 7, 1935, with the film ‘Bright Eyes’ starring Shirley Temple and James Dunn, The Strand thrives as the last standing monument among its contemporaries that once speckled the landscape of east Belfast.

The Strand: A Tale of Survival and Adaptation

In the face of the devastating World War II and the capricious public tastes, The Strand has navigated the tides of change, serving the community with unwavering commitment. Its design, a reflection of the adjacent shipyards, flaunted a nautical theme and was adorned with blue velvet seats and plush carpets, offering a luxurious cinematic experience.

The cinema, over the years, has adapted to the changing needs of the community. Beyond films, it has hosted various events, and of late, even weddings, showcasing the versatility of its space and the enduring appeal of its rich history.

Embracing the Future: £6.5 Million Redevelopment

As The Strand ushers in 2024, it stands poised for a £6.5 million redevelopment. This extensive project encompasses the upgrade of its three screens, the addition of a café, and a museum feature to honor its past. The redevelopment aims to further enhance the audience experience while preserving the essence of The Strand’s illustrious past.

Preserving Memories: The Strand’s Living Museum

Rosie Hickey, a heritage officer, has been gathering historical accounts of the cinema, including a touching story from Perry Zachary, who was present at its opening at the tender age of 12. Such memories will form the core of the museum feature, creating a living testament to the cinema’s impact on the community.

The Strand is set to close its doors in February for the renovation and plans to reopen by mid-2025, aligning with its 90th anniversary, ready to write the next chapter of its enduring saga.

Arts & Entertainment History United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

