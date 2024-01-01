en English
The Stories Behind Iconic Band Names: From Lana Del Rey to Lynyrd Skynyrd

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
The Stories Behind Iconic Band Names: From Lana Del Rey to Lynyrd Skynyrd

Music plays a transformative role in our lives, and the bands that create these melodies have names as intriguing as their tunes. This article delves into the stories behind some of the most iconic band names in the music industry, revealing how personal experiences, cultural influences, and random chance led to their unique monikers.

The Birth of Glamour: Lana Del Rey

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, popularly known by her stage name Lana Del Rey, adopted her moniker to reflect the glamour and style of her music. Inspired by her time in Miami and its rich Spanish influences, Del Rey’s name was carefully chosen to match the aesthetic of her sound.

A Negative Review Turned Iconic: Daft Punk

When it comes to the French electronic music duo Daft Punk, their name was birthed from a negative review. Their previous band’s music was described as ‘daft punky thrash’ in a review by Melody Maker, providing the inspiration for the iconic name they would later adopt.

From Book Title to Band Name: Coldplay

Known initially as Starfish, the band Coldplay adopted their final name from a book title considered by a friend. The name was inspired by Philip Horky’s ‘Child’s Reflections, Cold Play,’ which resonated with the band and became their new identity.

A Spontaneous Creation: Pink Floyd

For Pink Floyd, their name was a spontaneous creation by Syd Barrett. After encountering another band called Tea Set, Barrett combined the names of two blues musicians, Pink Anderson and Floyd Council, to create the unique name we know today.

A Comment Turned Iconic: Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin‘s name originated from a comment by The Who’s Keith Moon, who suggested that a supergroup involving Jimmy Page would ‘go down like a lead balloon,’ leading to the adoption of the zeppelin imagery.

A Homage to Their Past: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lastly, Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s name was a tribute to a high school teacher, Lee Skinner, who disapproved of students’ long hair, including that of some future band members. Their name stands as a testament to their rebellious roots and the journey that led them to stardom.

These stories offer a glimpse into the creative and sometimes serendipitous process of naming a band, reflecting the cultural influences and personal experiences of the musicians. The names we know and love today are more than just words; they are narratives that embody the spirit and journey of the bands themselves.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

