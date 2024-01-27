The Stir Surrounding Vicky Jain's Post-Big Boss 17 Parties

In the wake of his eviction from Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain, better known as Ankita Lokhande's significant other, has been the talk of the town. The buzz is all about the parties he has been hosting post-eviction, attended by celebrities such as Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Sana Khan, and Purva Rana. The controversy, however, ignited when a photo of Vicky holding Purva close surfaced on social media. The uproar was not about the party, but the photo that was shared by Purva Rana, causing a stir among fans of Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain's Controversial Photo

The photo in question shows Vicky Jain holding Purva Rana closely. This ignited a backlash from Ankita's fans who felt uneasy about the closeness between Vicky and Purva. The photo was shared across various social media platforms, causing quite a stir and leaving everyone curious about the fate of Ankita and Vicky’s relationship.

Clarification by Isha Malviya

In response, Isha Malviya, a fellow attendee of the party, decided to clear the air. She defended Vicky's character in a video by Instant Bollywood, explaining the context of the photo. According to Isha, the picture was taken during a family gathering where even Ankita's mother was present. She questioned the public's negative comments about the photo, insisting that the atmosphere was far from controversial.

Purva Rana Responds to Criticism

Amidst the backlash, Purva Rana defended their friendship and criticized the spread of hate. She responded to the criticism by emphasizing the innocent nature of their friendship and expressed her disapproval of the negative comments. She urged the public to consider the context before jumping to conclusions.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, oblivious to the controversy outside, continues to be a strong contender for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. With the finale just around the corner on January 28, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the situation unfolds once she steps out of the Bigg Boss house.