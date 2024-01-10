The Split Season 2: Love, Betrayal, and Secrets Now Streaming on Hulu

The Split Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, continuing the captivating narrative of Hannah Stern, a seasoned divorce lawyer portrayed by Nicola Walker. With the intricacies of her personal and professional life intertwining, the series delves into themes of love, secrets, and betrayal.

Unfolding Drama and Emotional Depth

Season 2 consists of six episodes, each packed with unexpected developments and moving moments that have become characteristic of the series. Viewers can expect a storyline that is as gripping as it is emotionally resonant, presenting a mix of tension and emotional depth.

The Defoes: A Family in Turmoil

At the heart of the series is the Defoe family, a group of female divorce lawyers grappling with the unexpected return of their estranged father after 30 years. This sudden reappearance forces them to confront past traumas and unresolved tensions, bringing a new dimension of conflict and drama to the show.

Hulu Subscription Options

For viewers interested in catching up with The Split Season 2, Hulu offers a range of subscription options. These include an ad-supported plan, a premium no-ads plan, and various bundles that combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Additionally, Live TV plans are available, featuring a range of live TV channels for a more comprehensive viewing experience.