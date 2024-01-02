The Sopranos Cast to Host an Exclusive Event, Offering Fans a Unique Experience

Legendary performers from the iconic HBO series The Sopranos are set to create an unforgettable night at La Strada at The Shore at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City on Saturday, January 20th. Fans of the critically acclaimed show will have the rare opportunity to share a table with actors Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore, and Steve Schirripa, who breathed life into the characters of Christopher Moltisanti, Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero, and Bobby Baccalieri, respectively.

An Intimate Evening with The Sopranos’ Cast

The night unfolds with a sumptuous four-course Italian meal, paired with a glass of wine, setting the stage for an engaging question and answer session. A personal meet and greet with the actors brings fans closer to the stars they’ve admired on screen. To further elevate the evening’s ambiance, Frank Sinatra tribute artist Michael Martocci and his Orchestra will deliver a musical performance, transporting attendees to a bygone era.

Exclusive Access and Advance Bookings

Tickets for this exclusive event are pegged at $125 per person. Advanced purchase is available on OpenTable.com, with a special instruction for parties of five or more to make reservations directly with the restaurant. This unique event promises a blend of entertainment and intimacy, allowing fans to connect with their favorite actors in a relaxed setting.

Behind-The-Scenes Tour of The Sopranos Filming Locations

In addition to the dinner event, On Location Tours is hosting a 25th-anniversary Sopranos site tour. This immersive experience offers a behind-the-scenes perspective with insights into the creative process that cemented The Sopranos as a cultural touchstone. The tour, scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th, navigates through the streets and neighborhoods that became the series’ backdrop. Led by a local actor tour guide, participants will discover behind-the-scenes filming secrets and trivia. With limited space, reservations are mandatory, offering fans another avenue to celebrate the series that left an indelible mark on television history.