The Snuts Debut New Album 'Millennials' Live at London's Lafayette

Indie rock sensation, The Snuts, has once again set the music scene alight with their live debut of their much-anticipated third album, 'Millennials'. The Scottish band, founded in school, displayed their growing influence in the indie rock genre at a memorable performance at London's Lafayette in Kings Cross.

Anticipating 'Millennials'

The build-up to the album's release on February 23rd under the band's label, Happy Artist Records, was amplified when the setlist was shared on Instagram. The Snuts' dedicated fan base was given a tantalising glimpse into what to expect from the new album, fuelling anticipation for the live debut.

A Night of Memorable Performances

Before The Snuts took to the stage, opening act Gracie Barr overcame a bout of flu and a sore throat to connect with the crowd through her acoustic set. Despite her physical discomfort, Barr's performance set the tone for the night, priming the audience for the main act.

As The Snuts took to the stage, they kicked off with the anthemic 'Novastar', immediately capturing the audience's attention. The band, comprising frontman Jack Cochrane, Joe McGillveray, Callum '29' Wilson, and Jordan 'Joko' Mackay, showcased a range of new singles like 'Millionaires', alongside previous hits such as 'Gloria'. The mix of songs demonstrated their tight musicianship and potential for mainstream success.

A Blend of New and Old

The concert setlist cleverly blended new tracks from 'Millennials' with beloved classics. The audience was treated to a musical journey showcasing the evolution of The Snuts' sound, culminating in an encore featuring acoustic versions of 'Glasgow' and 'Hallelujah Moment'.

The Snuts' performance at Lafayette was a testament to their raw vocals and depth that sets them apart from their contemporaries, further solidifying their growing influence in the indie rock scene.