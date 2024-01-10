The Smile Premieres ‘Friend of a Friend’ From Upcoming Album ‘Wall of Eyes’

The Smile, an enigmatic musical trio composed of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner, recently premiered their latest single, “Friend of a Friend,” in Croatia. This novel track is a part of their upcoming album, ‘Wall of Eyes,’ and is a product of the side project of Radiohead members. The Smile has carved a niche for themselves with a unique fusion of post-punk energy and Afrobeat sound, catalyzing a muted yet intoxicating atmosphere.

Unveiling of ‘Friend of a Friend’

The single debuted in 2022, written on the day of its initial performance. Unlike the preliminary version, which was presented to the audience at this early stage, the later-released studio version is more comprehensive. It features strings from the London Contemporary Orchestra and saxophone from Robert Stillman, thereby adding rich depth and texture to the track. The video for this single, directed by renowned filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered alongside a surround sound album playback of ‘Wall Of Eyes’ at independent cinemas worldwide.

Immersive Cinema Events for Fans

The band has announced a series of special cinema screening album playback events, called ‘Wall of Eyes On Film.’ These events promise to offer fans a unique glimpse into the recording sessions of the album. A collaboration between Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Paul Thomas Anderson, these special cinema screenings will feature never-seen-before footage and a complete playback of the album in surround sound.

Anticipated European Tour

The Smile is also set to embark on a European tour, with a concert scheduled in Sofia, Bulgaria, in June 2024. Known for their immersive performances, the band’s hypnotic and psychedelic sound, coupled with Thom Yorke’s emotive vocal delivery, is expected to enthrall audiences. The Smile’s live shows promise to push the boundaries of experimental music, offering fans a must-see experience.

The Smile’s second studio album, ‘Wall Of Eyes,’ records an evolution in the band’s journey. The album, recorded in Oxford and at Abbey Road Studios, showcases the band’s creative growth with intricate string arrangements and a diverse sonic palette. The Smile continues to push creative boundaries, promising to leave a lasting imprint on the music scene with their upcoming album release, special cinema events, and tour schedule.