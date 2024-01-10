en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Smile Premieres ‘Friend of a Friend’ From Upcoming Album ‘Wall of Eyes’

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
The Smile Premieres ‘Friend of a Friend’ From Upcoming Album ‘Wall of Eyes’

The Smile, an enigmatic musical trio composed of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner, recently premiered their latest single, “Friend of a Friend,” in Croatia. This novel track is a part of their upcoming album, ‘Wall of Eyes,’ and is a product of the side project of Radiohead members. The Smile has carved a niche for themselves with a unique fusion of post-punk energy and Afrobeat sound, catalyzing a muted yet intoxicating atmosphere.

Unveiling of ‘Friend of a Friend’

The single debuted in 2022, written on the day of its initial performance. Unlike the preliminary version, which was presented to the audience at this early stage, the later-released studio version is more comprehensive. It features strings from the London Contemporary Orchestra and saxophone from Robert Stillman, thereby adding rich depth and texture to the track. The video for this single, directed by renowned filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered alongside a surround sound album playback of ‘Wall Of Eyes’ at independent cinemas worldwide.

Immersive Cinema Events for Fans

The band has announced a series of special cinema screening album playback events, called ‘Wall of Eyes On Film.’ These events promise to offer fans a unique glimpse into the recording sessions of the album. A collaboration between Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Paul Thomas Anderson, these special cinema screenings will feature never-seen-before footage and a complete playback of the album in surround sound.

Anticipated European Tour

The Smile is also set to embark on a European tour, with a concert scheduled in Sofia, Bulgaria, in June 2024. Known for their immersive performances, the band’s hypnotic and psychedelic sound, coupled with Thom Yorke’s emotive vocal delivery, is expected to enthrall audiences. The Smile’s live shows promise to push the boundaries of experimental music, offering fans a must-see experience.

The Smile’s second studio album, ‘Wall Of Eyes,’ records an evolution in the band’s journey. The album, recorded in Oxford and at Abbey Road Studios, showcases the band’s creative growth with intricate string arrangements and a diverse sonic palette. The Smile continues to push creative boundaries, promising to leave a lasting imprint on the music scene with their upcoming album release, special cinema events, and tour schedule.

0
Arts & Entertainment Croatia Music
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Super Junior D&E Launches Official Japanese Fan Club Website: A New Chapter in K-Pop Engagement
Super Junior D&E, the dynamic subunit of the much-celebrated K-pop group Super Junior, has marked another significant milestone in its illustrious career. The duo, composed of members Donghae and Eunhyuk, has recently launched its official Japanese fan club website. This digital platform allows the band to interact more intimately with its ardent followers, providing exclusive
Super Junior D&E Launches Official Japanese Fan Club Website: A New Chapter in K-Pop Engagement
Could Taylor Swift Unknowingly Be a Covert Asset? An Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In
5 mins ago
Could Taylor Swift Unknowingly Be a Covert Asset? An Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In
'Immortality' Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins
6 mins ago
'Immortality' Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins
Tony Clarkin, Magnum's Guitarist and Songwriter, Dies at 77
2 mins ago
Tony Clarkin, Magnum's Guitarist and Songwriter, Dies at 77
'Boy Swallows Universe': Trent Dalton's Novel Comes Alive on Netflix
3 mins ago
'Boy Swallows Universe': Trent Dalton's Novel Comes Alive on Netflix
Cost-of-Living Crisis Forces Cancellation of Coastal Jam Music Festival
4 mins ago
Cost-of-Living Crisis Forces Cancellation of Coastal Jam Music Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
Tri-City Dust Devils Commit to 20-Year Lease, Gesa Stadium Upgrades
14 seconds
Tri-City Dust Devils Commit to 20-Year Lease, Gesa Stadium Upgrades
Hamidou Diallo Signs 10-Day Contract with Washington Wizards: A Turning Point or a Temporary Fix?
3 mins
Hamidou Diallo Signs 10-Day Contract with Washington Wizards: A Turning Point or a Temporary Fix?
Joe Morris Joins New Mexico State Aggies as Defensive Line Coach
3 mins
Joe Morris Joins New Mexico State Aggies as Defensive Line Coach
BJP Leaders Outline Strategy for Separate Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections
3 mins
BJP Leaders Outline Strategy for Separate Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections
Storm Hunter Targets Singles Success at Melbourne Park Open
4 mins
Storm Hunter Targets Singles Success at Melbourne Park Open
Gary Woodland Triumphs Over Brain Tumor, Returns to Competitive Golf
4 mins
Gary Woodland Triumphs Over Brain Tumor, Returns to Competitive Golf
Screen Time in Toddlers: A Potential Risk Factor for Sensory Processing Disorders
4 mins
Screen Time in Toddlers: A Potential Risk Factor for Sensory Processing Disorders
St. Tammany Parish Council Swears In New Members: A Blend of Fresh Faces and Seasoned Governance
4 mins
St. Tammany Parish Council Swears In New Members: A Blend of Fresh Faces and Seasoned Governance
Could Taylor Swift Unknowingly Be a Covert Asset? An Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In
5 mins
Could Taylor Swift Unknowingly Be a Covert Asset? An Ex-FBI Agent Weighs In
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
3 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
5 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
5 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
6 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
7 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation
7 hours
BlackRock Cuts 600 Jobs Amid Market Challenges and Industry Transformation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app