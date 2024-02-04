The Silent Eels: A Missed Opportunity in The Little Mermaid Remake

When the credits rolled on the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, there was an unexpected silence where the voices of Flotsam and Jetsam, the eel minions of Ursula, once resided. These slithering characters, who played pivotal roles in the much-loved 1989 animated classic and its Broadway adaptation, were curiously relegated to non-speaking roles, sparking a wave of disappointment among fans and industry commentators alike.

Missing Voices: The Silence of Flotsam and Jetsam

In the original animated film, Flotsam and Jetsam were not just Ursula's pets; they were integral to the plot. They were her eyes and ears in the underwater kingdom, their distinct personalities adding depth to the narrative and to Ursula's wicked character. The Broadway adaptation went even further, expanding their roles and amplifying their importance. Therefore, the decision by Rob Marshall, the director of the live-action version, to strip these characters of their voices removed a layer of complexity from the film, and seemed a missed opportunity.

The Unutilized Comedic Talents

The underutilization of Flotsam and Jetsam is brought into sharper relief when considering the comedic talents of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. Known for their work on 'Our Cartoon President' and 'Saturday Night Live' respectively, the pair had shown interest in voicing the characters. They reached out through their managers to Disney about these roles, only to discover that Flotsam and Jetsam would remain silent in the film. Their involvement could have injected a fresh, humorous dynamic, elevating the characters beyond their original roles and in line with Disney's trend of casting talented comedians in supporting roles.

The Little Mermaid: A New Wave

Despite the absence of Flotsam and Jetsam's voices, the live-action remake brought new visuals, eight new songs, and a cast of stars to the screen. Halle Bailey took on the iconic role of Ariel, while Melissa McCarthy embodied the diabolical Ursula. Yet, in the sea of updates, the underutilization of Flotsam and Jetsam stands out. This choice appears as a missed chance to enhance the storyline with humor and personality, adding another facet to a film that aimed to reimagine a beloved classic.

While the silence of Flotsam and Jetsam in the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid does not drown the film's achievements, it does cast a shadow over what might have been. The voices of these characters, filled with potential humor and devious charm, remain unheard, leaving audiences and industry insiders alike wondering what magic Rogers and Yang could have brought to the underwater world of Ariel and her friends.