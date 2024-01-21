The Self-Taught Painter Restoring a Historic Church: Donald Gallagher's 37-Year Journey

For 37 years, Donald Gallagher, a self-taught painter, has been meticulously restoring the historic Grace Church Van Vorst Episcopal in Downtown Jersey City. At 76, his dedication to this monumental task is manifested in the painstaking replication of patterns and colors, bringing the church back to its original grandeur.

Restoring the Past, Envisioning the Future

Designed by German architect Detlef Lienau in 1853, the Grace Church has been an emblem of faith and community in Jersey City. Gallagher's work is not just about preservation, but also about honoring the past and envisioning the future. His current project, the organ loft art, pays tribute to women of the Bible, using photographs of local women as models, thereby integrating the church's history with its present.

A Labor of Love, A Beacon of Hope

Compensated only around $5,000 for his decades-long endeavor, Gallagher's work transcends monetary value. His efforts reflect the ethos of the Grace Church itself - a place that has long been a beacon for activism, community service, and spiritual solace. It is one of the last two remaining Episcopal churches in Jersey City, continuing to serve the neighborhood through various outreach programs.

A Contemporary Update to a Historic Arch

Not just limited to restoration, Gallagher has also brought a contemporary twist to the church's arch. A passage from St. Paul's Letter to the Corinthians that resonates with the church's 21st-century mission has been inscribed, symbolizing the church's commitment to adapt and evolve while staying rooted in its spiritual traditions.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Gallagher document his restoration journey in book form, a testament to his unwavering dedication and love for the Grace Church Van Vorst Episcopal, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire for generations to come.