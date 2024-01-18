The Rolling Stones to Headline New Orleans Jazz Festival; Announce 'Hackney Diamonds' Tour

The legendary rock band, The Rolling Stones, will headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, set to take place from April 25 to May 5, 2024. In doing so, they kickstart a season of music that sees them embarking on their 'Hackney Diamonds' tour, starting April 28 and running through July 17.

Advertisment

Rock Legends Set to Dazzle Jazz Festival

The festival's lineup boasts a rich variety of artists, including Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, HOZIER, Jon Batiste, Queen Latifah, Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Beach Boys. However, it's The Rolling Stones that are expected to steal the show. The band, consisting of members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, have left an indelible mark on the music industry, strutting their way to three Grammy Awards from a dozen nominations.

'Hackney Diamonds' - A Tour and an Album

Advertisment

'Hackney Diamonds' isn't just the name of their upcoming tour. It's also the title of The Rolling Stones' latest album, which was released on October 20, 2023. This album features collaborations with a star-studded roster of music legends such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and former band bassist Bill Wyman. It's the band's first collection of original music since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang.'

A Band That Continues to Shine

The Rolling Stones have been making music for over six decades, and their legacy is far from fading. Their headliner status at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the imminent 'Hackney Diamonds' tour only reaffirm their enduring appeal and relevance in the music world. With their most recent Grammy win for Best Traditional Blues Album for 'Blue & Lonesome,' this band of rockers continues to prove that they're not just diamond geezers, but indeed, they are 'Hackney Diamonds.'