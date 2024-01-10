The Rocky Road to Cult Status: Scarface's Tumultuous Journey and Lasting Influence

Scarface, the iconic gangster film that premiered in December 1983, had a tumultuous journey to the big screen. The high-stakes gamble by Universal Pictures was filled with a litany of obstacles, including an escalating budget that tripled from the initial $12 million, health risks to key cast members, community conflicts, and a fierce campaign that nearly sabotaged its commercial success.

Advertisment

The High Stakes of Production

The production of Scarface was fraught with difficulties. Hollywood veterans like Robert De Niro and John Travolta turned down roles, while original director Sidney Lumet predicted the film's failure. Producer Martin Bregman suffered an anxiety attack, and screenwriter Oliver Stone, a former cocaine addict, relapsed during the movie's production.

A Collision Course with Critics

Advertisment

The film's premiere was met with a harsh response from critics. The likes of Pauline Kael and Leonard Maltin chastised it as a self-indulgent spectacle. Intellectuals like Kurt Vonnegut and John Irving walked out of its New York preview. The graphic violence in the film almost earned it an X rating from the MPAA, but a contentious decision allowed it to be released with an R rating.

The Rise to Cult Status

Despite these initial troubles and mixed critical reception, Scarface triumphed against the odds. Over time, the film emerged as a celebrated cult classic, a testament to the last golden age of American cinema. Its influence permeated popular culture, especially in the hip hop community, with artists such as P Diddy, Jay Z, Notorious BIG, Nas, Kanye West, and Raekwon referencing the film in their works. The film's antihero, Tony Montana, has become a pop culture icon.

The film's commercial success was buoyed by the advent of home video. Released early on VHS and Betamax, Scarface became a popular rental choice, making it the first film to sell over 100,000 copies in the home video market. Despite its rocky start, Scarface's tumultuous journey became a symbol of endurance and artistic triumph.