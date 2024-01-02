The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK’s Arts and Culture Sector

Inequality and Discrimination in the UK’s Arts and Culture Sector

In a recent co-authored editorial, Ayvianna Snow, Alice Dupont, Frances Rifkin, and Pam Foley shed light on the deepening disparities haunting the arts and culture sector of the UK. They draw attention to the significant inequalities and discrimination that persist, especially in terms of gender, class, ethnicity, and disability. The COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis have amplified these disparities, putting arts and culture at risk of becoming exclusive to a demographic of white, public-school educated men.

Systemic Change: The Need of the Hour

The authors call for a systemic change, beginning with the leadership of arts institutions. They argue that the leadership should more accurately reflect the diversity of British culture. The arts and culture sector’s economic contribution exceeds £112 billion, a value that is often underestimated, and yet it remains underfunded compared to European counterparts like France and Germany.

Increasing Public Funding: A Potential Solution

The authors propose that increasing public funding to 1% could facilitate better representation and support, revitalize local cultural centers, and mend the pathway from education to careers in the arts. They applaud the efforts of sector unions campaigning for change and reference union documents that provide in-depth analyses and solutions to the sector’s challenges.

The piece concludes with a call to action for the next government to invest in arts and culture, emphasizing the economic and societal benefits of such an investment. This call to action is not just about preserving the arts, but about creating an environment where everyone, regardless of their background, can have an equal chance to contribute to and benefit from the richness of UK’s arts and culture.