en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK’s Arts and Culture Sector

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK’s Arts and Culture Sector

Inequality and Discrimination in the UK’s Arts and Culture Sector

In a recent co-authored editorial, Ayvianna Snow, Alice Dupont, Frances Rifkin, and Pam Foley shed light on the deepening disparities haunting the arts and culture sector of the UK. They draw attention to the significant inequalities and discrimination that persist, especially in terms of gender, class, ethnicity, and disability. The COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis have amplified these disparities, putting arts and culture at risk of becoming exclusive to a demographic of white, public-school educated men.

Systemic Change: The Need of the Hour

The authors call for a systemic change, beginning with the leadership of arts institutions. They argue that the leadership should more accurately reflect the diversity of British culture. The arts and culture sector’s economic contribution exceeds £112 billion, a value that is often underestimated, and yet it remains underfunded compared to European counterparts like France and Germany.

Increasing Public Funding: A Potential Solution

The authors propose that increasing public funding to 1% could facilitate better representation and support, revitalize local cultural centers, and mend the pathway from education to careers in the arts. They applaud the efforts of sector unions campaigning for change and reference union documents that provide in-depth analyses and solutions to the sector’s challenges.

The piece concludes with a call to action for the next government to invest in arts and culture, emphasizing the economic and societal benefits of such an investment. This call to action is not just about preserving the arts, but about creating an environment where everyone, regardless of their background, can have an equal chance to contribute to and benefit from the richness of UK’s arts and culture.

0
Arts & Entertainment Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bullgod Claps Back at Shatta Wale's Call for Media Ban, Criticizes Samini Over Black Sherif Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice of 'Mama Coco', Dies at 90

By BNN Correspondents

Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival

By Muhammad Jawad

NBA 2K23 Release: Excitement Marred by Technical Difficulties

By Salman Khan

Mario Lopez to Host New Game Show 'Blank Slate' on Game Show Network ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Mario Lopez to Host New Game Show 'Blank Slate' on Game Show Network ...
heart comment 0
Vampirella: Dead Flowers Set for a Soul-Crushing Finale

By BNN Correspondents

Vampirella: Dead Flowers Set for a Soul-Crushing Finale
Riot Games Plans Grand Musical Celebration for VALORANT’s Fifth Anniversary

By Salman Khan

Riot Games Plans Grand Musical Celebration for VALORANT's Fifth Anniversary
Kid Cudi’s Floral Dress: A Statement That Echoes Beyond the Stage

By BNN Correspondents

Kid Cudi's Floral Dress: A Statement That Echoes Beyond the Stage
Tina Turner’s Legacy Lives On in National Musical Tour

By BNN Correspondents

Tina Turner's Legacy Lives On in National Musical Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
36 seconds
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
59 seconds
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
1 min
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
2 mins
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
2 mins
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
2 mins
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
3 mins
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
3 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
3 mins
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
14 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
18 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
21 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
54 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app