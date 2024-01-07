The Rising Stars of Jamaica’s Music Scene: From Kraff to Masicka

The Jamaican music scene has been a hotbed of activity over the past two years, with several artists carving out their unique niches and hitting notable milestones. Among these rising stars are Kraff, Chronic Law, Valiant, and Masicka, each of whom has made significant strides in their respective music careers.

Kraff’s Ascendancy

Born Tevin Randall, Kraff released his debut EP ’11:11′ and has been maintaining a steady stream of new music ever since. With chart-topping hits such as ‘Lucid,’ ‘Rum Behaviour,’ ‘Budu Chop,’ ‘Calm C,’ ‘Sinna,’ and ‘Dinero,’ Kraff has firmly established his footprint in the industry. Despite a self-described ‘dark and tormented’ youth, he managed to excel academically and always harbored ambitions for a creative career.

The Dominance of Chronic Law

Akeeme Campbell, better known as Chronic Law, became the most streamed artist on YouTube in Jamaica in 2022. Known for tracks like ‘Government’ and ‘Count My Blessings,’ his music resonates on a global scale. His journey, including a move from Jamaica to Florida, is a testament to his resilience and passion for his craft.

Valiant’s Milestone Achievement

Valiant, a rising star in reggae and dancehall, made waves with his song ‘Mad Out’ and his viral catchphrase ‘Kotch E Hat.’ Despite some controversy, he ended the year on a high note by signing with Sony Music UK. This move marks a significant milestone, as he is only the second Jamaican act to be signed with the British wing of Sony Music Entertainment. His 6-track EP, ‘A Gift From Me to You,’ was released under an exclusive license from Valiant / Diplomats, further cementing his position in the industry.

Masicka’s Unprecedented Success

Finally, Masicka, real name Javaun Fearon, was declared Deejay of the Year for his consistent releases and success. He joins the ranks of artists like Buju Banton and DJ Khaled at Def Jam, after signing with the renowned label. His hit ‘Tyrant’ has already garnered 14 million YouTube views, demonstrating his immense popularity and impact on the music scene.

Additionally, Teejay, another Jamaican artist, achieved major success in 2023 with his song ‘Drift’ and signed a record deal with Warner Music Group. The song quickly amassed over 1.49 million Spotify streams and 80,000 Shazams in just 30 days, outperforming industry heavyweights such as Rvssian, Shenseea, Sean Paul, and Popcaan. This achievement marks a significant milestone not just for Teejay, but also for the Caribbean music landscape as a whole.