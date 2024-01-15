en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Rise of Romantic Chinese Dramas: A New Era in Television Entertainment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
The Rise of Romantic Chinese Dramas: A New Era in Television Entertainment

In the realm of television dramas, a new titan is emerging. Romantic Chinese dramas, colloquially known as C-dramas, are challenging the long-standing supremacy of Korean dramas in the romance genre. With a potent mix of heart-tugging narratives, high production values, and indelible performances, C-dramas are captivating global audiences, marking a seismic shift in the entertainment landscape.

Cornerstones of the C-drama Revolution

Leading this wave of change are a cadre of extraordinary dramas. ‘Eternal Love’ (2017), a fantasy romance, accomplished a remarkable feat by amassing over 50 billion views by August 2018, a testament to its widespread appeal and magnetic storytelling. Not far behind is the recent blockbuster ‘Meet Yourself’ (2023), which clocked 1 billion views within ten days of its premiere, becoming the most-watched show in Mainland China.

Other notable contenders include ‘Hidden Love’ (2023), ‘My Girlfriend Is An Alien’ (2019-2022), and ‘Ashes of Love’ (2018). All of these dramas have secured IMDb ratings above eight, a clear indication of their superior quality and popularity.

Characteristics of Chinese Romantic Dramas

At the heart of these C-dramas lie compelling stories, woven with emotional depth and intricate character relationships. They offer a bold canvas of emotions, from the euphoria of first love to the anguish of heartbreak. The cinematography of these dramas is equally impressive, featuring picturesque landscapes and visually stunning set designs that enhance the romantic experience for viewers.

The Role of Streaming Platforms

Streaming platforms have played a significant role in the global proliferation of Chinese romantic dramas. Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Apple TV+ have brought these dramas to the fingertips of a global audience. These platforms, with their extensive reach and ability to cater to diverse preferences, have been instrumental in showcasing the aesthetic appeal and varied storytelling of C-dramas.

In conclusion, the romantic Chinese drama wave is here, and it’s reshaping the entertainment landscape. With distinctive storytelling, high production values, and universal themes of love and longing, these dramas are capturing hearts globally, challenging established norms and creating a new paradigm in television entertainment.

0
Arts & Entertainment China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
25 seconds ago
Star-Studded BAFTA Pre-Awards Tea Party Sets Stage for Upcoming Awards
As the sun painted the afternoon sky on Saturday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its pre-awards tea party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel. The event served as an enticing curtain-raiser to the BAFTA awards scheduled for February 18, attracting a constellation of major film and TV figures who graced
Star-Studded BAFTA Pre-Awards Tea Party Sets Stage for Upcoming Awards
CMAA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Unveiling of New Dragons and Lions
5 mins ago
CMAA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Unveiling of New Dragons and Lions
A Symphony of Style: Fashion Highlights from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
5 mins ago
A Symphony of Style: Fashion Highlights from the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Tom Cruise's High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love
27 seconds ago
Tom Cruise's High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love
Unraveling the Mystery of Saitama's Strength in One Punch-Man
34 seconds ago
Unraveling the Mystery of Saitama's Strength in One Punch-Man
Fashion and Film Converge at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
2 mins ago
Fashion and Film Converge at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
6 seconds
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
16 seconds
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
17 seconds
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
20 seconds
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
33 seconds
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
34 seconds
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
36 seconds
Political Figures and Public Condemn Protest at Joly's Home
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
45 seconds
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Deems Certain States 'Uninvestable' Due to 'Bad Policy'
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
49 seconds
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven Reflects on Draw with Manchester United
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app