The Rise of Reading Challenges: Motivation, Overwhelm, and Alternative Approaches

As we step into 2024, the world sees an unexpected surge in the popularity of reading challenges. According to recent data, the Goodreads challenge of 2023 had nearly eight million participants globally, with individuals pledging to read an average of 43 books. The beginning of this year has already witnessed over 4.4 million people signing up for the 2024 challenge, setting a record for the highest initial week of sign-ups, as confirmed by Suzanne Skyvara, vice president of marketing and editorial at Goodreads.

Reading Challenges: Motivation or Overwhelm?

While reading challenges can be a source of motivation for many, sparking a sense of accomplishment upon reaching their goal, they also carry the potential to overwhelm. Particularly for readers with disabilities, the challenges can seem inaccessible and exclusive. This is the case for Caley Krantz, who feels alienated by these challenges, leading to a sentiment of reading turning into a competitive sport or a mandatory homework assignment.

Alternative Approaches to Reading Challenges

The inherent competitiveness and exclusivity of these challenges have led to the emergence of alternative reading challenges. The FOLD Canada, for example, promotes diversity in reading selections, choosing to amplify voices that are often unheard. Similarly, Flavia Camargo, an ESL education counselor in Ottawa, has crafted her own challenge centered on diversity. This includes reading banned or censored books and titles by neurodiverse and Indigenous authors.

A Spectrum of Approaches and Attitudes

The concept of reading challenges brings forth a spectrum of approaches and attitudes towards reading. There are those like Brooke Nicholls, a realtor from Brockville, Ontario, who sets ambitious goals for herself, aiming to read 100 books a year, largely through audiobooks, which she believes enhances her knowledge and critical thinking skills. On the other end of the spectrum is Robyn Kurtz from New Westminster, B.C., who uses reading challenges as a push to read more diverse books and avoid unproductive activities like doomscrolling. The phenomenon of reading challenges, therefore, represents a range of reading habits, from those who relish structure and goal-setting to those who prefer a more relaxed or socially conscious approach.