Arts & Entertainment

The Rise of LGBTQ+ Representation in Streaming Media: What to Watch in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
The world of television and film is becoming increasingly inclusive, showcasing a diverse array of narratives that challenge traditional norms and encourage a broader understanding of the human experience. In the upcoming weeks, viewers can anticipate a plethora of content that features lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans characters or storylines across various streaming platforms, including HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount, Showtime, Starz, and Peacock.

Returning Series

Among the returning series, the fourth season premiere of ‘True Detective: Night County’ is a must-watch. The critically acclaimed show, set to go live on January 14, features Jodie Foster in the role of Detective Liz Danvers. According to showrunner Issa López, the season will delve into the intricate relationship between Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, her former lover turned adversary. On January 18, the third and final season of ‘Sort Of’ will grace our screens. Created by nonbinary Bilal Baig, the series follows the main character Sabi, grappling with issues of grief and identity in the wake of their father’s passing.

New Series & Special Features

For those seeking fresh narratives, a slew of new series and special features are on the horizon. ‘Hazbin Hotel,’ an animated series scheduled for release on January 19, takes viewers on an adventurous journey with Charlie, the Princess of Hell, who runs a rehabilitation facility for demons. ‘LOL: One Last Laugh Ireland,’ hosted by Graham Norton, is a comedy reality show featuring queer comic Catherine Bohart. The movie ‘All Fun and Games,’ with Laurel Marsden playing a lesbian character, and the series ‘Good Trouble,’ a spinoff of ‘The Fosters,’ are noteworthy additions.

Exemplifying Diversity Across Platforms

Various platforms are making strides in promoting LGBTQ+ representation. ‘Starz’ features ‘Black Sails,’ an action-packed series about pirates with queer female characters, and ‘Loudermilk,’ a show about a music critic who is a recovering alcoholic. NBC’s ‘This is Us’ incorporates a queer storyline in its third season. ‘Love on the Spectrum’ and ‘Queer Eye’ also return with new seasons on Netflix, exploring autism in dating and life transformations, respectively.

While ‘Grandma,’ a film starring Lily Tomlin, ‘Echo,’ a Marvel series, and ‘Death and Other Details,’ a new series, may not primarily focus on LGBTQ+ characters, their inclusion of such narratives is still significant. As the year unfolds, viewers can look forward to a more diverse, inclusive, and representative media landscape.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

