The Ring Collection: A Chilling Return in 4K UHD Format

The iconic franchise, 'The Ring Collection,' is all set to make its grand return in a 4K UHD/BD format, announced with a slew of bonus features that includes a new segment, 'Ghost Girl Gone Global,' and commentary by renowned film critics Emily Higgins and Billy Dunham. The collection, encompassing the original film 'The Ring' and its gripping sequels, is priced at $89.98, though Amazon offers an enticing pre-order option at $62.99.

The Legacy of The Ring

The Ring Collection is a rollercoaster of horror, beginning with 'The Ring,' which introduces us to Rachel Keller, portrayed by the talented Naomi Watts. Rachel, an investigative reporter, stumbles upon a mysterious videotape that holds a deadly curse—anyone who watches the video is destined to die within the span of seven days. The narrative is haunted by the chilling presence of Samara, the antagonist whose evil knows no bounds.

The Curse Continues

The sequel, 'The Ring Two,' follows Rachel's desperate attempt to escape the relentless curse with her son. They move to the quaint town of Astoria, Oregon, only to find the past catching up to them, refusing to let go. The franchise piques interest and raises the stakes with a new chapter where a brave college professor and his students dare to explore the legend of Samara in a risky experiment, resulting in the cursed video going viral, spreading the terror far and wide.

An Exclusive Release

Scheduled to release on March 19, 2024, this special edition of The Ring Collection is a Scream Factory exclusive. It comes paired with a special poster, promising to offer audiences a thrilling cinematic experience that goes beyond mere horror. The 6-disc set includes the 2002 sensation 'The Ring,' the 2005 sequel 'The Ring Two,' and the 2017 film 'Rings.' The release promises to enhance the viewing experience with exclusive bonus features, adding to the existing legacy of each film.