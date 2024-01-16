The Return of the '90s: Music Revival Drives Iconic Bands to Stage Comeback Tours

The 1990s, a decade synonymous with vibrant pop culture and transformative music, is making a striking comeback. This revival is not just confined to fashion, with Adidas slides and bucket hats returning to trend charts, or the film and television industry, which has seen a resurgence of iconic '90s franchises like 'Scream', 'Saved by the Bell', and 'Full House'. It's also significantly reshaping the music scene, with '90s artists riding the wave of nostalgia to stage comeback tours.

Resurgence of '90s Music

Music from the '90s has seen a remarkable renaissance, with reunion tours becoming increasingly popular. Fans have demonstrated a willingness to pay premium prices to see their favorite bands reunite, leading many '90s artists to seize the opportunity. Bands such as TLC, the Fugees, and Blondie have returned to the stage after years of absence, while others like 'N Sync are dropping hints about potential reunions.

90s Bands Celebrating Milestones

Some bands from the era, like Weezer and Sarah McLachlan, are celebrating significant album anniversaries. Meanwhile, New Kids on the Block are reviving their 'Magic Summer' tour, which is set to cover over 40 cities across North America. With a lineup featuring their greatest hits, fan favorites, and surprises, the tour is a testament to their enduring influence on the '80s and '90s generation. Creed has announced their first shows in 12 years, and Blink-182 is also continuing their highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge.

Connecting Generations Through Music

These nostalgia-driven tours aim to connect original fans and a new generation to the music of the decade. A list compiled by Stacker, using music publications and press releases, details 10 popular '90s artists who are touring in 2024. As the '90s revival continues to sweep across various facets of pop culture, the music industry stands as a significant benefactor, with fans old and new eager to relive or discover the music that defined a generation.