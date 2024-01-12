en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Resurgence of ‘Ramayan’: Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
The Resurgence of 'Ramayan': Unraveling its Cultural Impact and Political Implications

Long before the proliferation of digital platforms and streaming services, India was captivated by a singular television phenomenon, ‘Ramayan’. The series, which first aired in the 1980s, depicted the Hindu epic on the government-run channel Doordarshan, marking a significant moment in Indian television history. Today, amidst a global pandemic and impending political events, ‘Ramayan’ has reemerged as a topic of intense public interest.

The Genesis of a Phenomenon

Commissioned by Doordarshan with support from the Prime Minister’s Office, ‘Ramayan’ was a brainchild of Ramanand Sagar. The creator, drawing from various versions of the Ramayana, presented a synthesis of moral perspectives. Despite its religious roots, Sagar emphasized the cultural and ethical dimensions of the epic, steering clear of direct political ideology.

‘Ramayan’: A Cultural Zeitgeist

The series had a profound impact on Indian society. It fostered a unified sense of Indianness, with many households gathering around television sets every Sunday morning. Characters like Dara Singh’s Lord Hanuman became iconic, shaping the public’s visual imagination of the epic’s characters. Over time, ‘Ramayan’ also began influencing political narratives, with some analysts suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained traction in part due to the show’s popularity.

Resurgence amidst a Pandemic

As the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ‘Ramayan’ made a triumphant return to Indian television. The rerun saw a phenomenal increase in viewership, with a particular episode claiming to have the highest number of viewers globally. This claim was, however, contested by reports citing the American series M*A*S*H’s finale as having a higher viewership.

Political Implications and Future Prospects

With the upcoming construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the series has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Sagar family was even invited to the temple’s consecration, demonstrating the continued cultural resonance of ‘Ramayan’. There is now speculation about whether the television portrayal of ‘Ramayan’ will maintain its appeal in the face of a more politicized frenzy surrounding the epic. As the lines between culture, religion, and politics continue to blur, the legacy of ‘Ramayan’ promises to remain a compelling topic of discourse.

BNN Correspondents

