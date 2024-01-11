en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Resurgence of Karen Nyame KG: From UK Funky to African Electronic Music

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Resilience, reinvention, and rhythm – these are the defining elements of Karen Nyame KG’s musical journey. A powerhouse in the UK funky genre in the late 2000s, Nyame stepped back from the industry due to pervasive misogyny and inadequate support. However, her love for music summoned her back in 2018, armed with a renewed sound and a more nurturing music community.

A Triumphant Return

Nyame’s initial public DJ set after her hiatus took place at Rinse FM in January 2018. She played a medley of classic tracks, including her hit ‘Feeling Funky’, marking her audacious return. Her earlier works, such as ‘Corsa’, ‘808’, and ‘Midnight’, had been instrumental in her rise as a significant figure in UK funky music, earning popularity among DJs and radio shows alike.

Rekindling the Flame

Despite her departure in 2011, Nyame’s passion for music remained undiminished. The Goon Club Allstars label, showing interest in her earlier work, and the Red Bull Music Academy, seeking her expertise for workshops, played pivotal roles in drawing her back into the industry.

Rhythm In The City: A New Chapter

Since her comeback, Nyame has been a whirlwind of creativity, releasing seven EPs, collaborating with a multitude of artists, remixing tracks, and most notably, launching her own label, Rhythm In The City. Her mixes, which embody a variety of African electronic music styles, have garnered significant attention, notably her set at Glastonbury.

Reflecting on her journey, Nyame acknowledges that her formative years in the UK funky music scene paved the way for her resurgence. It is through the connections she made then that she has been able to rekindle and redefine her success.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

