Arts & Entertainment

The Resurgence of Ambient Music: An Intriguing Paradox

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:00 am EST
The Resurgence of Ambient Music: An Intriguing Paradox

In a world resonating with a symphony of sounds and genres, 2023 has been a year of prominence for one genre in particular: ambient music. Known for its de-emphasis on rhythm, melody, and structure, this genre has seen a significant surge in popularity, attracting audiences with its paradoxical nature of being both ignorable and intriguing.

An Unorthodox Resonance

Ambient music’s rise to popularity has been a unique phenomenon. Its essence lies in its subliminal presence, often serving as a passive background to our active lives. Yet, it’s this very nature that has led to its increased appeal. On the podcast ‘The Weekend Intelligence,’ Ghostly co-founder Valenti explores this intriguing aspect of ambient music. He describes it as discomforting yet capable of triggering an expansive mindset, leading to a richer, deeper experience.

Stepping into the Spotlight

Tom Nuttall, from The Economist, further investigates this unconventional trend. He questions how a type of music that traditionally exists in the background has managed to captivate listeners. This exploration is a testament to ambient music’s unique characteristics and its evolving role in modern listening habits.

From Background to Forefront

Among the many artists contributing to the surge of ambient music is Ethel Cain, an American musician known for her ambient indie rock and folk music. Born Hayden Silas Anhedönia, she released her debut studio album ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ in 2022. Her music, associated with ambient, slowcore, Americana, and gothic genres, has received widespread acclaim for its unique sound and raw lyrics. Cain’s influences, a blend of rock, country, cinematic nostalgia, and Christian music, reflect the versatility of ambient music.

The conversation surrounding ambient music is part of The Economist’s broad podcast offering. The media outlet, committed since 1843 to battle against ignorance and for the advancement of intelligence, features podcasts like ‘The Intelligence,’ ‘Checks and Balance,’ and ‘Money Talks,’ covering topics from historical figures to American democracy and global economy.

Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

