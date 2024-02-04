The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Gears Up for Season 14: Cast and Filming Updates

The curtain is drawing close on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), paving the way for the eagerly awaited Season 14. While the production of the new season is yet to kick off, it's anticipated to commence once Season 13 wraps up. If the show's past premiere cycles are any indication, the potential release window for Season 14 could be anywhere from late 2024 to early 2025.
The Current Cast and Potential Changes
As it stands, the current cast comprises of Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and Annemarie Wiley. However, alterations to this lineup may be on the horizon, contingent on fan feedback. The future of Annemarie Wiley, in particular, hangs in the balance due to a lukewarm reception from the show's fanbase.
Season 13 Reunion Filming and Updates
According to Andy Cohen's Instagram Stories, the reunion for Season 13 was filmed at the end of January. This is a pivotal event as it often sets the stage for the next season and influences cast decisions. The final roster for Season 14 and any potential new faces will likely be revealed as production unfolds.
The Ongoing Journey of RHOBH
Since its debut in 2010, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has continually captivated audiences with its depiction of opulent living and tumultuous dynamics among the cast. As we await the arrival of Season 14, this reality TV series shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to offer viewers an immersive glimpse into the lives of Beverly Hills' elite.