The Raveonettes Set to Embark on First US Tour Since 2014: New Music on the Horizon?

After a substantial hiatus, the Danish music duo, The Raveonettes, have announced their first proper US tour since 2014. The esteemed musicians, Sune Rose Wagner and Sharin Foo, will commence their tour on May 30 in Denver, concluding with a two-night performance at the renowned Bowery Ballroom in New York City on June 13 and 14.

Return to the Spotlight

The upcoming tour marks a significant return to the US live music scene for The Raveonettes, after focusing their efforts on festivals and smaller appearances in recent years. Tickets for the much-anticipated headlining shows will be available for purchase on January 19, signaling an exciting period for fans eager to witness the duo's live prowess.

A Legacy of Music

The Raveonettes, known for their unique sound and contributions to the industry, released their last studio album 'Pe'ahi' in 2014. Despite not having put out a full album since then, the duo has remained active, releasing singles and remixes, including their most recent single 'Snowstorm' in 2020.

Speculation of New Music

The announcement of the tour has sparked speculation among fans and music enthusiasts about potential new music releases. Will the tour coincide with the launch of new tracks or possibly even an album? As the band prepares to grace the stage, the music world waits with bated breath for what The Raveonettes may bring to the table this year.