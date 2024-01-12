en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Ramayana’s Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
In the annals of ancient literature, few texts have managed to transcend boundaries and cultures as the Ramayana, an epic born in the Indian subcontinent, yet narrated in over 300 versions across the globe. From the Valmiki Ramayana penned in Sanskrit in the 8th century BC to the Hikayat Seri Rama of Malaysia presenting a more human Rama, the epic’s universal appeal and adaptability have led to its remarkable reinvention and reinterpretation.

Unveiling Linguistic Diversity

Noted scholar A.K. Ramanujan, in his essay ‘Three hundred Ramayanas: Five examples and three thoughts on translation’, sheds light on the extensive linguistic diversity of the Ramayana’s retellings. Languages as varied as Annamese, Balinese, Bengali, Cambodian, Chinese, and Gujarati, among others, have become vehicles for the epic’s retelling. Sanskrit alone boasts 25 different narrations, all testament to the Ramayana’s enduring legacy.

Shaping Stories Through Political and Cultural Contexts

Each retelling of the Ramayana is a mirror reflecting the political and cultural contexts of its time. The Kamba Ramayana of the Chola dynasty and King Bhoja’s Bhojaprabandh used the epic to assert legitimacy and influence. The Tulsidas Ramayana, penned in Awadhi in the 16th century, is often considered the people’s version, its accessibility enhanced by the language in which it was written.

From India to Southeast Asia: A Journey of Adaptation

The epic’s journey from India to Southeast Asia has led to intriguing adaptations. Cambodia’s Reamker and Laos’s Phra Lak Phra Ram bear distinct Buddhist influences. The Kakawin Ramayana of Indonesia, dating from the 9th century CE, is notable for its Sanskrit influences. Thailand’s Ramakien, composed under King Rama I, showcases significant alterations to characters like Hanuman and the narrative’s conclusion.

Each version of the Ramayana underscores its ability to evolve and resonate with diverse audiences, reflecting local values and traditions. The Ramayana’s global legacy is a testament to the power of storytelling, capturing the human spirit’s ability to adapt and reimagine narratives across time and space.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

