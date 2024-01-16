The PuSh Festival Forges Ahead Amid Controversy: A Glimpse into Canada's Vibrant Theatrical Scene

In the heart of winter, the Canadian arts scene is ablaze with performances that defy the ordinary. The PuSh International Performing Arts Festival in Vancouver, a beacon for avant-garde and international theatre, dance, and performance, continues its tradition despite controversy. Conversely, Toronto's international festival scene has seen a decline, with the shuttering of the World Stage festival in 2018 and the Progress Festival failing to make a post-pandemic return. Yet, undeterred by these setbacks, Toronto's local companies, like Canadian Stage, are stepping up to fill the void.

Advertisment

'The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes'

One such production is 'The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes' by Australia's Ibsen Prize-winning Back to Back Theatre. This groundbreaking play, featuring a cast of neurodivergent actors, offers a poignant exploration of the impact of artificial intelligence on humanity. The play will run in Toronto from January 18 to 28 and move to Vancouver from February 1 to 3, with online streaming options also available, reflecting the resilience of the arts in the face of pandemic-induced restrictions.

International Performances Across Canada

Advertisment

Other productions, such as 'L'amour telle une cathédrale ensevelie' and 'Deciphers,' are also traveling between festivals, offering Canadians a smorgasbord of diverse cultural performances. The vibrancy of the Canadian theatrical scene is further underscored by international collaborations. A notable example is the Royal Shakespeare Company in England announcing its new season under the leadership of co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, both known for their connections to Canada's Shaw Festival.

Canadian Artistic Talent on Display

Moreover, Canadian artistic talent is breaking borders with works like 'Space Girl' and 'The Invisible: Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare.' These productions highlight the vibrant exchange of theatrical works between Canada and international communities, reinforcing the country's position as a global arts hub.

However, the PuSh Festival has not been without controversy. The cancellation of 'The Runner,' a play by Christopher Morris that provides a nuanced critique of Israeli attitudes and actions towards Palestinians, has ignited debates about artistic freedom and censorship. Despite these challenges, the festival continues to push boundaries and foster dialogue, reaffirming its commitment to artistic exploration and expression.