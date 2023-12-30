en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Power of Female Collaboration in Storytelling: A Celebration of Women in Film and Beyond

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:45 pm EST
The Power of Female Collaboration in Storytelling: A Celebration of Women in Film and Beyond

An event that recently took place highlighted the extraordinary output that can be achieved when women combine their creative forces. This assemblage brought together some of the most influential individuals in the film and streaming industry, including Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, celebrated actors Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande, and Monika Shergill, the Vice-President of Content at Netflix India. The conversation, moderated by Archanaa Solanki, revolved around the importance of female collaboration in the realm of storytelling.

Girls Write Now: Empowering Young Women

Girls Write Now, an organization dedicated to the empowerment of young women through mentorship and writing, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The organization has had quite an impact, with numerous mentees going on to publish books, win awards, and interview celebrities. The organization, which offers programs interwoven with wellness and activist-minded curricula, is a testament to the power of female collaboration in shaping the future of storytelling.

‘Who We Become’: An Ode to Resilience

Documentary filmmaker PJ Raval, in collaboration with Ava DuVernay and Array Releasing, discusses his film ‘Who We Become’. The movie captures the experiences of three women – Lauren, Monica, and Jenah – during the pandemic and protests, offering a unique perspective on female resilience and the importance of story sharing.

La Femme Theatre Productions: Championing Female Narratives

La Femme Theatre Productions in New York City, with its dedicated focus on exploring, celebrating, and championing the female experience, is another example of the growing trend of female-driven storytelling. The company’s current production of The Night of the Iguana, led by executive director Jean Lichty, resonates deeply due to its profound depth and enduring relevance.

Trend of Women’s Collaborations in the Fashion Industry

The year 2023 saw an increase in women’s collaborations with popular fashion brands, including Sandy Liang, Cecilie Bahnsen, GANNI, and Martine Rose. These collaborations, which were met with high demand and sold out globally, reflect the growing influence of women in the fashion industry.

AlUla Film AlUla: Empowering Female Filmmakers

Finally, AlUla Film AlUla has launched a platform dedicated to empowering emerging female filmmakers and creatives. The program, which includes a partnership with the British Fashion Council and Saudi actor Mila Al Zahrani, is part of Film AlUla’s broader strategy to develop a film-friendly ecosystem in AlUla. The initiative underscores the ‘magic’ that can happen when women take the lead in storytelling.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Salman Khan Marks 58th Birthday: A Look at the Bollywood Superstar's Impressive Fortune

By Philip Sin

Nigerian Music Superstars Shine on the Global Stage in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's Travel Mishap at Mumbai Airport

By BNN Correspondents

South African Music Icon K-Ci Mbongeni Ngema Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Dame Siân Phillips at 90: A Reflective Journey through Fame and Perso ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 31 mins
Dame Siân Phillips at 90: A Reflective Journey through Fame and Perso ...
heart comment 0
Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude
KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co-Star in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co-Star in 2024
‘Senior High’ teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks

By BNN Correspondents

'Senior High' teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks
Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
4 mins
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
4 mins
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
4 mins
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
5 mins
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
5 mins
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
6 mins
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
7 mins
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
7 mins
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
8 mins
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
42 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app