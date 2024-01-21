The Playboy Murders Season 2: Delving into Playboy's Dark Side

On January 22, 2024, Investigation Discovery in the US will premiere the second season of The Playboy Murders, a riveting series that unearths the dark underbelly of the iconic adult magazine, Playboy. The series, which can be streamed on Discovery+, Sling TV, and fuboTV, is geo-restricted to the US, however, international viewers can bypass this restriction using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the US library of Discovery+.

Delving into the Dark Side of Playboy

The series is a deep dive into the crimes, deceptions, and tragedies associated with Playboy, casting a spotlight on stories that have remained in the shadows. The second season opens with the tale of Sandy Bentley, a one-time companion of Playboy's founder, Hugh Hefner. But her story is just the tip of the iceberg. The narrative widens to include the tragic fate of Dorothy Stratten, a Playmate whose life was cut short by a jealous ex-husband, alongside other stories involving Laurie Bambenek, Melonie Haller, and Jill Ann Spaulding.

An Authentic Narrative

Adding a layer of authenticity to the narrative is the involvement of Holly Madison, one of Hefner's ex-girlfriends, in the creation of the show. This insider's perspective lends credibility to the accounts and provides a unique insight into the darker experiences within the Playboy empire.

Viewing Options for International Audience

While the release dates for the UK, Canada, and Australia are yet to be announced, a VPN can help bypass geo-restrictions for viewers in these regions. Discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial in the US, and fuboTV provides the same for new subscribers, creating an opportunity to watch the season for free.

The Playboy Murders is recommended for its in-depth exploration of the controversial aspects of Playboy's history, offering viewers a glimpse into the darker side of an empire built on glitz and glamour.